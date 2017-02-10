How to Sew a Flower Loop

It’s not really a life changing thing but a question for you. What does your average ready made suit never have but all bespoke suits do? Well, here’s a clue. It costs nothing and takes five minutes to do and you don’t need thirty years of Savile Row tailoring experience to achieve it?

Of course you all know. It’s the simple flower loop. Before you ask, those lucky enough to be wearing bespoke just turn over your left lapel and you’ll see a small line of sewing creating a small fine loop. Just big enough to fit and hold the stem of the flower that you put in your lapel button hole every day. Well, perhaps not every day but certainly when your the best man or something similar.

If however you’re not wearing a bespoke your ready made will simply have a lapel hole, if you’re lucky. If you do have one sometimes they’re not even cut so it’s impossible to put a flower through them.

You’d be surprised how pleasant it is not to faff about with safety pins or whatever when fitting a flower to your lapel. Now, for the full test of technology. Using my iPhone I’ve done this little movie to watch on on your computer. Just click the picture below and you’ll see Paul show you how it’s done.

I’ll do the commentary and then you can rush to your wardrobe and kit out all your ready made jackets with a little bit of bespoke Savile Row tailoring. Even more rewarding is that you can do it yourself.

For what you cant see on the film is that you need a double threaded (preferably silk) thread, thimble and a keen eye.

Of course I must point out that we don’t sew in such a light thread. This was of course so you had a chance to see what Paul’s actually doing. Also, we don’t always do this on all our suits. Quite simply because although the sewing is very fine it can show through on some very lightweights when pressed. A little point but at this level all these details matter.

Video reproduced from YouTube / englishcut

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: