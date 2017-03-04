Whether you are already a golf veteran or are still at the beginning stages of enjoying the sport, it would be great if you can get to play as much as you can, and the right golf course makes a big difference. But if you are planning a much-deserved golf holiday, the hotel you choose should make a big difference on your enjoyment as well. Here’s how to properly choose a hotel for your golf holiday.

A hotel on-site

One major point to consider in order to have a great golf holiday is convenience. This is true whether you’re just staying in the hotel for a day or planning to stay for several days. Your best option would be to look for a hotel on-site – meaning within site of the golf course itself. It doesn’t make sense, after all, to travel by car or train to the golf course just to enjoy a few rounds – it’s simply too inconvenient. What you want is a hotel located right beside or near the golf course such as the Heythrop Park Resort or the Crowne Plaza right by the Oxfordshire golf club, the Bainbridge Championship Course, so you can have easy access to the course and would simply need to step out and you’re ready to go.

A variety of facilities

Of course, if you want to enjoy your golf holiday, it’s not just about enjoying yourself on the green during the day. Look for great facilities so you can also enjoy yourself in the evening. Check out the facilities and amenities provided by the hotel, such as a swimming pool, spa, gym, sauna, dining facilities, and other options for leisure or entertainment. Whilst you will probably spend almost all of your time playing golf, it would still be nice to relax in the evening by doing something else.

Location

The location of the hotel – its distance from where you live or reside – can also make a difference. Of course, if you’re planning an extensive golf holiday and you have plenty of time, you may as well go to Scotland, but if you’re just thinking of a few days or a weekend off, you’re better off choosing a hotel and golf course that’s not too distant. When choosing a golf course and hotel, think of the time you have to spend driving to the location – around 60 to 90 minutes’ driving is ideal, and far enough to get a feel of the countryside.

The course itself

Of course, you have to consider the course itself. Make sure that it fits your specifications and preference and can give you ample opportunity to practice your game regardless if you consider yourself a pro or a beginner. A course with beautiful surroundings and greenery is always a great choice as well.

