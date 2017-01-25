City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » How to Press A Suit – Trousers

How to Press A Suit – Trousers

  By Thomas Mahon | January 25, 2017 - 6:00 am | ,

Thomas Mahon

Thomas Mahon of English Cut demonstrates how to press suit trousers the way a Savile Row tailor would. Check the article What You Need To Press a Suit for further information.

About Thomas Mahon

Thomas Mahon is one of the most experienced tailors on Savile Row with a list of clients including royalty, celebrities and business icons. Tom has almost thirty years experience of hand tailoring in Savile Row including five years at Savile Row’s most famous and respected tailor, Anderson & Sheppard. His clients experience the traditions and expertise of the finest bespoke tailoring available today using a soft and unstructured style typical of Anderson & Sheppard. His workshop is based at Warwick Hall in Cumbria and also meets clients at his office in London, Tom also makes regular trips to visit his growing international client base in Europe, the USA and further afield. When not creating beautiful bespoke suits, travelling to see clients or sharing his sartorial advice with his internet followers, Tom enjoys teaching sailing and is the boats officer for the Sea Cadet Corps near his Cumbria home. For the full story visit www.englishcut.com
