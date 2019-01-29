How to Grow Hair Faster and Longer

Growing hair is a full-time job on its own. It is more like keeping a pet. Not everyone is capable of keeping a pet because it needs dedication and patience. The same thing with hair. We have noticed many articles that have promised that if you try out their tips then your hair grows in one day.

However, let us be realistic there is no such thing. If hair grew with so many inches a day then people would be having carpets made from their hair. We, on the other hand, are going to give you tips to follow to grow hair. Not instantly but with time it will grow and in its most healthy state.

Know your hair type

Knowing your hair type will determine what you can use. It is the same thing with the face. You can only know what to use on your face after knowing if your face is oily, dry or normal. So make sure that you ask your hairdresser if your hair is wavy, curly or coily. Or you could even figure that one out on your own.

Pick the right shampoo

Make sure that you wash your hair when necessary. And you use the right shampoo. People have this belief that hair is supposed to be washed every day. But then again this will destroy the structure of your hair. The scalp produces natural oils and when you wash your hair every day these natural oils do not serve their purpose.

Do not blow dry your hair

Let your hair dry on its own. Drying it with a blow dryer will damage it. The heat coming from the blower makes hair break before it gets to the length that you would have wanted it to reach. Let the towel do all the magic. Wrap a towel and let it dry and this is the best way ever.

Use the right Moisturizer

Know the best oil to use for your hair. Natural oils will always give out the best results when it comes to moisturizing your hair.

