Before we discuss how to get more positive energy it is important to understand exactly what energy is and how it is generated. In short, everything is energy.

Your universe is energy, your planet is energy, your body and mind are energy and so are your thoughts. In this article I will only be discussing the implications that your thoughts have on your energy.

Energy follows thought.

This is a key principle in all energetic equations. In more simple form; when you focus on problems you will attract more problems. When you focus on solutions you are far more likely to find yourself in a positive energy space.

Because the news in our papers, on our televisions and scattered in the various other media sources tends to focus on problems, we are programmed as a society to spend our energy and thoughts attached to what isn’t working in the world. Every time you think about or discuss something that isn’t working, you surround yourself with non-positive energy.

It is not easy to detach yourself from a world that likes to publicise bad news.

There will be those reading this who think it is important to know what is going on in the world. I agree. However, is it not just as important to know all of the good things that are happening in the world as well?

There is no balance to our current main-stream media. When was the last time that you watched the news headlines and found out something positive and inspiring? Surely this news is as important, if not more important to know than all of the murders, car crashes, crime, suffering and murders that are happening all over the world.

The current main-stream media sources do not offer a balanced report. Consequently, whenever you watch the news or read a newspaper you are often left focusing your thoughts and energy on problems.

Do you know what you want in life?

So often I ask my friends or clients what they want in their lives. It often takes me 4 or 5 times of asking exactly the same question before I get a positive response. A typical answer would be “I know that I don’t want…..” Knowing what you don’t want is a world apart from knowing what you do want.

Have you recently thought to yourself, “I want to attract more happiness/love/luck/opportunities/positive people into my life?” Because your energy follows your thoughts, it matters what you think about and what you want to attract into your life.

Your Reticular Activating System (RAS).

Your thoughts and focus are like magnets. Whatever you set your thoughts and focus towards will be highlighted in your everyday life. When was the last time that you thought about something and started to see it everywhere?

If you have just bought a red car, it is highly likely that you will start to see more red cars than you have ever seen before – this is because your RAS has been set to see them. Maybe you have decided to go on holiday to a certain destination and suddenly magazines and tv programmes keep showing up featuring that particular destination – this is your RAS in action. Perhaps you have been looking for a post box in a place that you have been to on numerous times before and not noticed them. Then you start to see them all over the place – this is your RAS.

Set your RAS to what you want.

So, if you want more positive energy, start by setting your thoughts in a positive direction. Stop criticising others, stop judging others and know exactly what you want to get more of in your life. If you can do this then you will become a positive energy magnet.

