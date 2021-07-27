How to Generate Passive Income Through Commercial Real Estate Investing

Commercial real estate investing (CRE investing) has become accessible to the average investor only recently, and it is hot right now as an essential element of any investor’s diverse portfolio. Find out how you can invest in commercial property using virtual platforms, often with as little as a $500 initial investment.

Manage Risk and Harness Expertise by Using Online CRE Investing Platforms

Before the federal government allowed unaccredited (read: average) investors to invest in CRE and these platforms became available, most people did not have access to these investments. Investors had to fund the purchase of a commercial property themselves or join with others to form a private equity partnership in order to pool money to purchase and manage commercial property.

Now one can simply go online, compare the different platforms available, and make a minimum deposit to own a share in commercial property or a business dealing in commercial property, such as mortgage lenders and property management companies.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

REIT investors own shares of the REIT’s real estate portfolio and receive dividends. REITs trade on a public exchange, like stocks, and may hold property such as any type of commercial real estate, property management companies, property developers, mortgages, or any combination of these. An REIT may focus on retail, commercial property, multi-family residential housing, healthcare property, professional office buildings, or mortgages.

REITs generate profit from property management fees, rent, mortgage interest, dividends on mortgage-backed securities, and property appreciation. REITs are required to disperse at least 90% of profit to their shareholders, and many disperse more than that. Most offer tax advantages, such as a dividend reinvestment plan.

Popular REITs right now include Equinix, Inc., Realty Income Corporation, Lamar Advertising Company, Simon Property Group, Kimco Realty Corporation, Americold Realty Trust, Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., CyrusOne, Inc., and Ventas, Inc. Do your research before purchasing as market values change.

You can either purchase shares of individual REITs through a broker or purchase shares in an REIT exchange-traded fund or REIT mutual fund. Several online platforms offer these opportunities, such as Fundrise.

Stock in Real Estate-Related Companies

Stock in real estate-related companies such as mortgage lenders, companies that purchase mortgages on the secondary market, property management companies, and property developers are available through brokers or online trading platforms such as Robinhood.

Mutual funds and Exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

Real estate-related mutual funds are professionally-managed funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of REITs, real estate operating companies, real estate stocks, and indices, or a combination of both. While real estate mutual funds may be more diverse and less risky than REITS, they are also less liquid, may have less potential for a greater return, and may carry higher management and transaction fees.

Real estate sector exchange-traded funds (ETFs) track an index of real estate-related publicly traded companies. They are but one of many “sector” ETFs that track companies that pursue the same type of business, such as technology, healthcare, and energy, among many others.

ETFs allow an investor exposure to a broad range of stocks within a sector rather than investing in a single stock. This diversification lowers risk. An investor can purchase ETFs through a broker or online platform but should research which ETFs are performing and what the selected investment conduit is charging in fees.

Tax Lien Certificates

When property owners fail to pay property tax for a period of time, the government imposes a tax lien on their property and sells that lien at auction to competing bidders, who must pay the face value of the lien plus any interest and fees to the government entity that is owed. Then that lien is a claim that must be paid to the investor if the property is refinanced, foreclosed, and/or sold, along with interest, which is typically at 10% or 12% depending upon the municipality.

Purchasing tax liens directly is not without risk. First, a bidding war on an individual tax lien may drive up costs and suppress any potential profit.

Second, suppose the tax lien holder forecloses on the property. In that case, the condition of the property itself, the presence of other liens, and the current market will dictate value, and these will vary widely as a matter of course. If the tenant has to be evicted, that will require further delay and costs.

Third, the property owner may redeem the tax certificate by paying it in full, over a six to twelve-month repayment plan, or may file bankruptcy and propose to pay off the lien in their Chapter 13 or Chapter 11 plan. This binds the lien holder to that plan and causes a delay in realizing a profit on the property as well as administrative costs.

Investing as an individual in tax liens is risky. Those wishing to invest in tax liens at less risk can become members of the National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) and invest with institutional investors holding and managing a diverse portfolio of tax liens.

Short of purchasing and managing commercial real estate yourself, these are the less-risky and easier ways to invest in commercial real estate. Good luck!

About the Author

Veronica Baxter is a writer, blogger, and legal assistant operating out of the greater Philadelphia area.

