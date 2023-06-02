How to Choose a Plastic Surgeon Who Meets Your Aesthetic Standards

You deserve the best surgeon and surgical team possible for something as invasive and life-changing as plastic surgery. Finding the ideal cosmetic surgeon can be challenging, especially if you have particular aesthetic requirements. Aside from ensuring your surgeon is board certified, you should also check their facility and provide a reputable organization that accredits it. This will ensure that the hospital or ambulatory surgery center meets high safety standards.

Ask for Referrals

Ask for recommendations from others who have had the surgeon do surgeries as you whittle down your list of potential plastic surgeons. This is a powerful way to get insight into the quality of a doctor’s work.

Additionally, look at a surgeon’s portfolio of before-and-after photos to see examples of their results. However, remember that every patient starts from a different place aesthetically, so that results will vary.

Finally, consider the surgeon’s bedside manner. An excellent plastic surgeon like Joel Aronowitz can communicate with you effectively, answer your questions clearly and concisely, and address any concerns.

As you narrow down your selection of cosmetic surgeons, always schedule an in-person consultation. This essential step will enable you to judge how easily you are around each prospect. Be sure to observe the facility’s cleanliness and the staff’s professionalism.

Look at Before and After Photos

The best way to gauge the skill and aesthetics of a surgeon is to examine their work. Ask for photographs of patients who have had the same procedure you are considering, and look for consistency in the posing and lighting of the before and after photos. Avoid seeing “cookie-cutter” results—this could be a sign that the surgeon is using a one-size-fits-all technique that does not meet your specific needs.

It is also important to note that before and after photos can be manipulated, so use a critical eye when reviewing them. A good way to identify if an image has been run is by comparing birthmarks, wrinkles and other imperfections in the before and after pictures. You should be able to see these flaws clearly in both photos—if they are not present in both, photo manipulation has likely taken place. This is a red flag that should be avoided at all costs.

Examine the Surgeon’s Portfolio

While online reviews and referrals are important, nothing tells you about a surgeon like seeing them in person. Ask if you can visit their clinic and meet with them to discuss your expectations and goals.

It’s also worth asking where they went to medical school and their background in surgery. Make sure they’ve earned board certification.

They should also be skilled in the procedure you want to undergo, so look at their before and after gallery for examples. They should be able to customize each operation to fit each patient’s unique needs and desires.

Finally, look for a plastic surgeon like Dr. Joel Aronowitz, who is caring, compassionate, empathetic, and attentive. Although difficult to measure or quantify, these qualities are crucial in a doctor and can greatly impact how you feel about your plastic surgery procedure. A sense of humor can also help put patients at ease and establish a more welcoming, less stressful relationship.

Schedule a Consultation

The initial meet-and-greet with a surgeon is the best time to assess whether they fit. The initial consultation can also be a good opportunity to understand the surgeon’s personality, bedside manner and professionalism.

Ensure that the doctor you choose has extensive experience with the procedure(s) you are considering. Ask about the surgeon’s areas of expertise and determine if they regularly perform these procedures in their practice.

Learning where the surgeon acquired their medical training and schooling is also critical.

It is essential that the surgeon graduate from an accredited medical school and undergo medical training in a facility that meets high-quality standards.

Before your first meeting, scour the internet for images of the perfect looks in the attribute(s) you want to change, such as the waist or breast size. Bring these pictures with you to help communicate your aesthetic goals.

