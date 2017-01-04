City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » How to Be Healthier in Under a Minute

How to Be Healthier in Under a Minute

  By Adam Shaw | January 4, 2017

Now that the November Blues may have hit some of you, please take a minute out and watch these two fantastic boys talking about how to be happy.

HOW TO BE HEALTHIER IN UNDER A MINUTE BY CONNOR AND KIAN HUGHES SPARROW

Occasionally my nephews, Connor and Kian, come over and stay with me. We usually go out walking and I sometimes talk about why it is such a good idea. Like most brothers of a fairly similar age, they fight quite frequently. When they asked to borrow my video camera there was plenty of footage of not-so-sensible moments. However, they also produced this:


Considering they spend a fair proportion of their time arguing with each other, it was lovely to see this impromptu performance.

They may be young but the content of this video would be just as valid if it came from any health expert. Sometimes kids speak the most sense of all.

About Adam Shaw

Adam Shaw grew up within the grounds of a Psychiatric Hospital, where his parents worked and lived. Since commencing his own career as a health professional in 1992, he has qualified in several fields of health, including nursing, Reiki, NLP, Hypnosis and Vortex Healing. During his career he has worked with thousands of people with health challenges, journeying into the deeper-rooted realms of wellness. He has now created The Secrets of a Cardiac Nurse - The Prescription Doctors Don't Give, a step-by-step guide to better health and wellbeing and now shares his learnings through writing, speaking and events. He provides on-line resources via his website adamshaw.co. Follow Adam on Twitter @adam_shaw
