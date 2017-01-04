Now that the November Blues may have hit some of you, please take a minute out and watch these two fantastic boys talking about how to be happy.

HOW TO BE HEALTHIER IN UNDER A MINUTE BY CONNOR AND KIAN HUGHES SPARROW

Occasionally my nephews, Connor and Kian, come over and stay with me. We usually go out walking and I sometimes talk about why it is such a good idea. Like most brothers of a fairly similar age, they fight quite frequently. When they asked to borrow my video camera there was plenty of footage of not-so-sensible moments. However, they also produced this:



Considering they spend a fair proportion of their time arguing with each other, it was lovely to see this impromptu performance.

They may be young but the content of this video would be just as valid if it came from any health expert. Sometimes kids speak the most sense of all.

