How safe are your files?

Over the last few years, you will no doubt have noticed there has been an alarming rise in cyber crime and more and more high profile incidents have come to light. Last year there were some very large companies targeted and hackers managed to bring their websites offline for a period, such was the power of the attack. Some of the companies included Twitter and PayPal, two huge, global companies that have incredibly sophisticated software at their disposal. In the UK, it is estimated that two- thirds of large businesses had been targeted by cyber criminals. That is a very scary statistic and it is not just the large businesses that are being targeted. It is just that they are the most publicized ones.

It is worrying that even investing lots of money and efforts into protecting data fro hackers isn’t enough. There are measures that you can take, but because hackers are getting better at what they do, there is always a new technique that gets through the firewall or other form of security. The only advice that businesses can take is to continue to work as hard as they can to deter cyber criminals. Investing resources in protecting data is something we will see much more of over the next few years.

The UK and US governments have invested serious money into cyber security and you can expect more and more focus on this for years to come. If you are responsible for protecting data then you need to be on your game to keep up with the latest trends. IT specialists are being pushed further and further in terms of their remits and their role in keeping customer or staff data protected. Expect to see companies across the world strengthening their IT departments to build up teams of cyber security specialists and you can also expect more regulations being introduced around this area.

So, what can you do to protect your files? As well as investing in the relevant anti-virus software, have robust IT security policies in place and other system related protection that IT departments will usually be responsible for, educating staff about the topic is also vital. Data theft can occur internally as well as externally, so by educating staff they will understand the consequences they could face or be more aware of a colleague who has been acting suspiciously.

If you end up in the unenviable situation where data has been lost, then there may be ways of recovering the data. If adequate back ups are in place, this could be an automated back up that your IT department have set up, or if it is a document that you have lost, for instance if your PC crashed, then the auto-save functionality may be able to retrieve your document. Alternatively, you can seek the help of data recovery experts for services and data recovery software installation.

Whether you own a small business, are an IT specialist or even just store files for your personal use, you will need to keep up with the latest cyber attack threats to keep your files as safe as possible.

