How Do You Bounce Back When The Chips are Down?

Life has a habit of sending us testing situations to navigate during our life. When these things happen it is not always easy to bounce back. Having had a few of these moments in my life I know a thing or two about this. It can be a huge challenge remaining positive when testing times visit you. In this weeks video I offer my reflections, just hours after receiving some not so good news and feeling pretty rough!

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: