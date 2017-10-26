Hövding “Invisible” Helmet: No More Helmet Hair!

Is bike safety getting in the way of your personal style? Have you often preferred the prospect of a head injury instead of—god forbid—helmet hair? Then step aside, I’m going to show you something that will twist the chain on your fixie.

Enter Hövding, the next revolution in bicycle safety wear that is—dare I say it—fashionable. A giant leap away from the conventional (and ugly) stack hat, it’s worn as a scarf/hood/snood by the cyclist and like a car’s airbag, inflates when its motion sensors detect impending bitumen eating.

See this hapless crash-test dummy cop a load of moving vehicle:

The “invisible” helmet’s designers, Anna Haupt and Terese Alstin have been shortlisted for the Design Museum’s Design of the Year 2012 award and last year won a Danish design award. Not cheap at £355, it’s perhaps the most dedicated of fashionistas who will invest in this product in its early stages. Although, you can’t put a price on looking good, hey?

Image reproduced from idobelieveicamewithahat.com

Video reproduced from YouTube / Hovdingsverige

Article originally published on idobelieveicamewithahat.com

© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: