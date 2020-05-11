Houmous Dip

A rich and creamy Mediterranean dip, with a hint of garlic, perfect dip for any snack.

Preparation time – 10 minutes

Cooking time – none

Serves 6

Ingredients:

15oz / 450 grams cooked white chickpeas,( precooked in can) rinsed and drained

1 clove garlic

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons tahini (sesame seed paste)

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon white pepper powder

1/4 teaspoon salt or to taste

1 tablespoons fresh finely chopped coriander

Pinch of paprika for garnish

Method:

1. In the bowl of a food processor, combine all the ingredients except the coriander.

2. Puree until the mixture forms a smooth consistency .

3. Fold in the coriander with a fork.

Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with paprika.



Serve as dip with toasted pitta bread cut into strips or fresh vegetable sticks or potato/corn chips.

© 2020, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.