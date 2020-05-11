Houmous Dip

A rich and creamy Mediterranean dip, with a hint of garlic, perfect dip for any snack.
Preparation time – 10 minutes
Cooking time – none
Serves 6
Ingredients:
15oz / 450 grams cooked white chickpeas,( precooked in can) rinsed and drained
1 clove garlic
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons tahini (sesame seed paste)
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon white pepper powder
1/4 teaspoon salt or to taste
1 tablespoons fresh finely chopped coriander
Pinch of paprika for garnish
Method:
1. In the bowl of a food processor, combine all the ingredients except the coriander.
2. Puree until the mixture forms a smooth consistency .
3. Fold in the coriander with a fork.
Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with paprika.
Serve as dip with toasted pitta bread cut into strips or fresh vegetable sticks or potato/corn chips.
