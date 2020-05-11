City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Houmous Dip

Houmous Dip

  By | | ,

A rich and creamy Mediterranean dip, with a hint of garlic, perfect dip for any snack.

Preparation time – 10 minutes
Cooking time – none
Serves 6

Ingredients:

15oz / 450 grams cooked  white chickpeas,( precooked in can) rinsed and drained
1 clove garlic
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons tahini (sesame seed paste)
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon white pepper powder
1/4 teaspoon salt or to taste
1 tablespoons fresh finely chopped coriander
Pinch of paprika for garnish

Method:

1. In the bowl of a food processor, combine all the ingredients except the coriander.
2. Puree until the mixture forms  a  smooth consistency .
3.  Fold in the coriander with a fork.

Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with paprika.

Serve as dip with toasted pitta bread cut into strips or fresh vegetable sticks or potato/corn chips.

© 2020, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

Related articles:

Tzatziki

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
Tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.