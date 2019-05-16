Hot Sandwiches with a Difference

How often do our kids bring home friends after school and ask us to provide quick snacks for them? I know it happens in most families and often we end up giving them unhealthy snacks like crisps and biscuts. If possible, I like to serve them something healthy as they have been to school for the whole day and could be starving. These sandwiches are quick to make, are healthy and can be made using ingredients most people have in the cupboard or fridge/freezer. And they make great snacks for your adult friends too!!

Ingredients for the variety of sandwiches:

7-8 medium potatoes

1 cup frozen mixed vegetables

1 onion

3-4 cups of cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon chilly powder

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

2 tablespoons of cooking oil

Butter or margarine to spread on the bread

1 loaf of bread

½ cup of coriander and chilly green chutney

Method:

1. Wash and finely dice the potatoes.

2. Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds

3. Once the cumin seeds go brown, add the potatoes and mixed vegetables.

4. Add the salt, chilly powder and turmeric and stir.

5. Cover and cook on a low heat for 10-12 minutes or until the potatoes are soft..

6. Sprinkle some lemon juice to the mixture and your sandwich filling is ready.

7. For adding variations to the sandwiches – grate the onions and cheese.

8. Butter one side of the bread and turn over the slice.

9. On the second side of the bread, spread the potato filling and top it with cheese

10. Cover it with a second slice of cheese and spread butter on the outer slice.

11. For a variation, you can just add the filling and roll the slice of bread like a swiss roll.

11. The sandwiches can be cooked in a pre heated oven on a pizza tray ( 220 degrees for 5 minutes) or you can also cook them in a sandwich maker.

12. Make a variety of sandwiches – some with cheese and onion, some with green chutney spread on the bread before topping it with the potato filling. In fact, you can use any vegetables as fillings for these sandwiches.

13. These sandwiches can be served with tomato ketchup, tamarind sauce or sour cream.

