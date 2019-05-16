City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Hot Sandwiches with a Difference

Hot Sandwiches with a Difference

How often do our kids bring home friends after school and ask us to provide  quick snacks for them?   I know it happens in most families and often we end up giving them unhealthy snacks like crisps and biscuts.  If possible,   I like to serve them something healthy as they have been to school for the whole day and could be starving.  These sandwiches are quick to make, are healthy and  can be made using ingredients most people have in the cupboard or fridge/freezer. And they make great snacks for your adult friends too!!

Ingredients for the variety of sandwiches:

7-8 medium potatoes
1 cup frozen mixed vegetables
1 onion
3-4 cups of cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon chilly powder
½ teaspoon turmeric
1 tablespoon lemon juice
½ teaspoon cumin seeds
2 tablespoons of cooking oil
Butter or margarine to spread on the bread
1 loaf of bread
½ cup of coriander and chilly green chutney

Method:
1. Wash and finely dice the potatoes.

2. Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds

3. Once the cumin seeds go brown, add the potatoes and mixed vegetables.

4. Add the salt, chilly powder and turmeric and stir.

5. Cover and cook on a low heat for 10-12 minutes or until the potatoes are soft..

6. Sprinkle some lemon juice to the mixture  and your sandwich filling is ready.

7. For adding variations to the sandwiches – grate the onions and cheese.

8. Butter one side of the bread and turn over the slice.

9. On the second side of the bread, spread the potato filling and top it with cheese

10. Cover it with a second slice of cheese and spread butter on the outer slice.

11.  For a variation, you can just add the filling and roll the slice of bread like a swiss roll.

11. The sandwiches can be cooked in a pre heated oven on a pizza tray ( 220 degrees for 5 minutes) or you can also cook them  in a sandwich maker.

12. Make a variety of sandwiches – some with cheese and onion, some with green chutney spread on the bread before topping it with the potato filling. In fact, you can use any  vegetables as fillings for these sandwiches.

13. These sandwiches  can be served with tomato ketchup, tamarind sauce or sour cream.

 

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared. Follow Mina on Twitter @GiveMeSomeSpice
3 Responses to Hot Sandwiches with a Difference

  1. Yoshi says:
    December 18, 2011 at 5:28 pm

    Hey Mina, This looks very easy to make. I have tried the normal boring cheese sandwiches. I got bored with cheese so these would bring some spice in my life!! I will certainly try the next time.

  2. Simply.food says:
    December 19, 2011 at 4:13 pm

    These look wonderful and tasty, perfect for brunch or finger food for parties.

  3. Narmada Cunningham says:
    January 2, 2012 at 1:23 pm

    A great idea for a snack for my teenage kids who have different tastes – I can prepare these yummy hot sandwiches according to their tastes, especially on the cold winter days. I wonder if you can make these with tortilla wraps… Thank you, Mina… keep the wonderful ideas coming!