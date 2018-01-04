Homeopathy and Bach Flowers for Hay Fever

According to the British Allergy Foundation, approximately one in four of the UK population will suffer from an allergy, such as hay fever.

At this time of year, people come to see a practitioner with symptoms of hay fever, such as sneezing, runny noise, sore, itchy eyes, itching in the ears and back of the throat.

Symptoms vary for each individual which is why different remedies are used for each patient. Constitutional treatment is best used to stop symptoms returning, however, during an acute crisis, an acute prescription can be given. Once the acute crisis is over, it is advisable to go for constitutional treatment which will take into account the imbalance shown by the immune system.

Acute homeopathic remedies used for hay fever can include:

Allium Cepa – this can be given when the nose and eyes are streaming and there is severe and frequent sneezing. Often symptoms are worse in the morning, indoors and when in contact with flower pollen.

Arsenicum Album – when there is tickling of the nose in one spot “as from a feather”, there is acrid, watery dripping from the nose which is totally obstructed and there are burning pains in the nose, eyes and throat. Sores can develop inside the nostrils. They person can feel better in a warm room.

Euprasia– can be given for very watery eyes when you feel that there is something in your eyes and you want to constantly rub them. The eyelids can be swollen and there can be a discharge from them causing them to gum up. A soothing eye wash can be used by diluting one drop of Euphrasia tincture in an eye bath with sterile water and bathing the eyes.

Sabadilla– for persistant sneezing and constant itching and tingling inside the nose. The nose can feel stuffed up and there can be transparent mucus. The eyes can water from sunlight, in the open air and while sneezing. They can be worse in the open air and from pollens, expecially from flowers.

Bach flower remedies

Bach flower remedies can help you deal with the emotional symptoms associated with hayfever. There are 38 flower remedies, however, the most common ones used in the treatment of hayfever are Beech and Holly. Beech is given when you experience emotional and physical intolerance caused by the symptoms of hayfever and this can be combined with Holly if you are experiencing fits of sneezing and feeling irritated, angry and resentful.

Other options

Other options include eating honey made locally which has sometimes been helpful to patients, although it should be used with caution due to occasional severe allergic reactions, taking flax seed oil, stinging nettle capsules, Quercitin, Vitamin C and Vitamin B6. If you wish to find out more about these options, you may consider consulting a naturopath.

Contact me if you would like further details or a consultation.

Don’t let the misery of hay fever affect your quality of life.

This guidance is not recommended as a substitute for advice from a qualified and registered homeopath but a reference to help in the treatment of hay fever. If any symptoms persist you should consult your doctor. Homeopathy can be used in conjunction with conventional medicine but it’s important that both your homeopath and doctor are aware of any drugs and remedies you are currently taking.

This article was written by Barbara Wyganowski

© 2018 – 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: