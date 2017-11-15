Holistic Treatment of Haemorrhoids

What are haemorrhoids?

Haemorrhoids, also known as “piles” are the result of swelling and protrusion of a group of veins, called the “venous plexus”, which are located in and around the rectum. In summary, these are simply varicose (swollen) veins, located internally or externally to the anus. They can be painless, but sometimes, especially after stool, the swollen veins can trigger pain or even bleeding.

What can cause haemorrhoids?

Constipation and straining at stool can contribute to haemorrhoids. However, these are usually merely a symptom to deeper underlying issues that cause blood congestion in the veins. This creates back pressure in these veins around the rectum. So, what can cause blood congestion in this part of the body? The most common causes are:

– weakness and sluggishness in the uterus: this slows down the veins’ circulation, and explains why haemorrhoids can occur in pregnancy or after labour.

– weakness and sluggishness of the liver: this is the most common for men, and also more and more often with older women, and is partly a result of poor diet and overall toxicity. Hold on your alcoholic drinks and change your diet!

– weakness of the valves and the walls of the veins of the venous plexus: this is usually more complex, and takes longer to eliminate, as this is caused by multiple issues, which includes most of the time diet. However, a series of consultations with a professional health practitioner should put you on the right track.

What are the best ways to address them?

As a first line of treatment, conventional doctors suggest local applications of creams to relieve the pain. If there is much bleeding, then the veins may be tied off. Except if the pain or bleeding is intolerable, I would suggest trying some alternative approaches first. It is also important to understand that if the underlying issues are not addressed, then the piles will come back at some stage.

For self–prescription, consider the following:

– Use a herbal tincture made of a mix of Hamamelis / Aesculus / Paeonia to act as a tonic to the circulatory system (use as indicated). However, if you can not find these herbs, then contact me.

– Add one or two of these homeopathic remedies depending on the descriptions of the symptoms (take at 9CH, one to 3 times daily, for a month): Collinsonia or Sepia for women and pregnancy issues in particular, Nux Vomica and Aesculus for sluggish liver and circulation. For children, usually constitutional treatment is required (in homeopathy, constitutional treatment means focusing on the whole body & personality).

In terms of diet, follow the general advice on the cardiovascular diet section of my site.

If there is no progress after a month, then the best is to have a consultation and get a good understanding of what is happening.

Images reproduced from colorectalconsultant.co.uk and gardenseeker.com

© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: