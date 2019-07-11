I was making some basic recipe chocolate chip cookies with oats and my son comes in the kitchen and said “Can you put some of my protein powder in the cookies?” Just to explain the protein powder is a supplement people generally consume immediately before and after exercising and my son is really into his sports and exercise. Well I am always open to new ideas so I took up his challenge and made these cookies which I think should be called high protein chocolate chip cookies. I still followed the basic cookie recipe so the results will be good even without the addition of the protein powder.

Preparation: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients for 20 medium sized cookies

125g salted butter at room temperature

90g brown sugar

1 organic egg

90g self raising flour

100g choc chips

20g rolled oats

100g protein shake powder

Method :

1. Using a coffee grinder – grind the oats for 2-3 spins.

2. In a food processor, mix the butter and sugar until creamy.

3. Add the egg and mix again.

4. Add the self raising flour, oats, protein powder and chocolate chips and mix well.

5. Remove the dough and shape it into a roll; wrap it in foil and put it in the freezer for 30 minutes.

6. After 30 minutes, heat the oven to 180°C (350°F) and prepare the baking tray by lining it with greaseproof paper.

7. Remove the cookie dough and cut into slices 1 cm thick.

8. Slightly shape them round and put them on the baking tray.

9. If you have a fan oven – cook for only 6 minutes. Convention oven will take 10 minutes. I suggest that you keep checking so that the cookies don’t burn.

10. The cookies turned out lovely and soft and had a creamy taste because of the protein powder added to the cookies.

11. Enjoy them with a glass of cold milk like we did.

Tip: You can make the cookie dough in advance and keep it in the freezer for a few weeks.

