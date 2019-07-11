City Connect » Featured » High Protein Chocolate Chip Cookies

High Protein Chocolate Chip Cookies

  By | |

I was making some basic recipe chocolate chip cookies with oats and my son comes in the kitchen and said “Can you put some of my protein powder  in the cookies?”  Just to explain the protein powder is a supplement people  generally consume immediately before and after exercising and my son is really into his sports and exercise.   Well I am always open to new ideas so I took up his challenge and made these cookies which I think should be called high protein chocolate chip cookies.   I still followed the basic cookie recipe so the results will be good even without the addition of the protein powder.

Preparation: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients for 20 medium sized cookies

125g salted butter at room temperature
90g brown sugar
1 organic egg
90g self raising flour
100g choc chips
20g rolled oats
100g protein shake powder

Method :

1. Using a coffee grinder – grind the oats for 2-3 spins.

2. In a food processor, mix the butter and sugar until creamy.

3. Add the egg and mix again.

4. Add the self raising flour, oats, protein powder and chocolate chips and mix well.

5. Remove the dough and shape it into a roll; wrap it in foil and put it in the freezer for 30 minutes.

6. After 30 minutes, heat the oven to 180°C (350°F) and prepare the baking tray by lining it with greaseproof paper.

7. Remove the cookie dough and cut into slices 1 cm thick.

8. Slightly shape them round and put them on the baking tray.

9. If you have a fan oven – cook for only 6 minutes. Convention oven will take 10 minutes. I suggest that you keep checking so that the cookies don’t burn.

10. The cookies turned out lovely and soft and had a creamy taste because of the protein powder added to the cookies.

11. Enjoy them with a glass of cold milk like we did.

Tip: You can make the cookie dough in advance and keep it in the freezer for a few weeks.

© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

Related articles:

Spicy Coriander & Mango Chutney
Savoury Cereal Snack

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared. Follow Mina on Twitter @GiveMeSomeSpice
Tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to High Protein Chocolate Chip Cookies

  1. Narmada says:
    June 11, 2012 at 11:11 am

    What a great idea, Mina! Especially when I’m always trying to get more protein in my diet – and enjoy a treat at the same time is great all round:) Thank you for sharing – and thank your smart son for us…

  2. Simply.food says:
    June 11, 2012 at 5:53 pm

    Lovely recipe Mina.

  3. Parixit says:
    June 11, 2012 at 6:27 pm

    Made my day,Minaben

  4. Bipin says:
    June 12, 2012 at 7:59 pm

    Looks like a great recipe, looking forward to making it to celebrate my daughter’s end of GCSE exams. Thanks for the ideas.