Healthy Skin Care: Eat Your Way to Fabulous Skin

Skincare can be such a sensitive topic. This is primarily the case because no topical treatment or remedy is guaranteed to work for everyone. Each person’s skin is as personal and intricate as their fingerprint. Some people have oily skin and others have dry skin. Many people deal with a combination of both. However, there are ways to facilitate healthy skin care. These ways are actually universal to every skin type. They involve the way you eat.

Did you know you can actually eat your way to beautiful, glowing skin? There are lots of nutrient-dense foods that will support internal health and reflect through your skin. It’s common knowledge that your skin is a reflection of what’s going on internally. If you’re dealing with some serious skin issues, there might be a hormonal imbalance or an overload of toxins in your system that need to come out. In order to create a good foundation for your skin, try eating foods with the following nutrients.

Vitamin C

When many people think of Vitamin C, they think of a remedy for the cold and flu. However, Vitamin C is a powerful supporter of skin health. Your skin needs a specific nutrient called collagen. Collagen strengthens the capillaries in your skin and Vitamin C helps facilitate the production. In order to see the best benefits, consider taking Vitamin C supplements. It’s also very good to get it in its purest form through fruits and vegetables like strawberries, oranges and kale. For a powerful boost of Vitamin C in the morning, make a green smoothie. Add nut-based milk like almond milk or coconut milk to the blender. Then, throw in a banana, strawberries and some mango chunks. Add a handful of kale and one handful of spinach. Once you blend these ingredients together, you’ll have a Vitamin C-packed green smoothie.

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Omega 3 fatty acids are commonly found in fish, avocados, nuts and seeds. When some people see any semblance of fat in an ingredient, it’s instinctive to steer clear of it. However, your skin needs these fatty acids in order to protect itself from free radical damage. Whether you’re eating a handful of almonds or grilling some salmon to go with a salad for lunch, get a daily dose of Omega 3 fatty acids. Avoid frying the fish. Grilled or baked fish will be the most nutritious. Add nut meal to the top of your morning oatmeal or as a topping for your yogurt.

Selenium

Selenium isn’t talked about much, but it is one of the skin’s super powerful agents against acne. If you’ve found that acne didn’t stop once puberty ended, you might want to focus on cutting the amount of processed foods you eat. Replace them with foods rich in selenium. This includes tuna, walnuts, Brazil nuts and cashews. Fresh tuna is much better than what is in the can. Enjoy any of these nuts as a daytime snack.

Hydration

Your body is about 70% water. As a result, you’ve got to make sure that you’re feeding it exactly what it needs. The body thrives off of water. Some experts suggest drinking eight glasses of water every day. Other researchers suggest that you need to drink approximately half of your body weight in ounces every day. So according to this theory, a person who weighs 160 pounds needs to drink at least 80 ounces of water each day. When it comes to hydration, your skin is the last to receive the benefits of water. When you drink water, it nourishes all of your internal organs first. If you’re not drinking enough water, this will reflect in your skin health. Your skin is actually the body’s largest organ so it’s wise to hydrate it properly.

As you start to incorporate these nutrients into your system on a daily basis, the clarity of your skin will begin to improve and glow. As you progress in the journey and see your skin improve, you’ll become more motivated to find new ways to include these nutrients into your routine for years to come.

© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.