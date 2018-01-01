Happy New Year: Walk Innovation Can Be a Bridge for Sustainable Results

Have you made any New Year’s resolutions?

Another year ends and a new one begins. There is always talk of new year’s resolutions, most of which will not be kept for long. Many a person has vowed to give something up, whilst doing it. I’ve heard many smokers promise to quit on New Year’s Eve, whilst puffing away on a cigarette. Personally, I find this approach intriguing.

What is your goal?

Goals to be fitter, happier, healthier and wealthier are frequently made, without sufficient motivation or understanding of what caused the thing or habit that has now become a problem. In my time as a Health Consultant I have found that there are only two ways to achieve SUSTAINABLE changes in your life – 1. Find a good enough motivation (for one client, who wanted to give up smoking it was his daughter grimacing when he kissed her after he had been smoking). In he absence of this, a true understanding of the origin of the problem must be reached (usually a family programme, installed at a very young age).

Is your goal achievable and sustainable?

Without either of the above in place most changes or resolutions will not be permanent. This is why moderation and balance can be good starters for change. Smoking, eating or drinking one less cigarette/meal/alcoholic indulgence a week will lead to a noticeable improvement over the year. Walk Innovation can supplement this and even accelerate this process.

Are you looking for more realistic starting point?

If you are looking for a bridge between wanting results and having a serious understanding of an issue or motivation for change then Walk Innovation can be that bridge. The steps of this process are powerful and the steps are available free on this site when you leave your name and e-mail for our e-course. Just look at it as a New Year’s gift from us to you.

Wishing you a happier New Year.

© 2018 – 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: