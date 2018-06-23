Happy Birthday Selma Blair

On 23 June, City Connect celebrates the birthday of American actress Selma Blair, who was born on this day in 1972. Selma Blair’s career has included commercial and critical successes; she has starred in feature films including Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, The Sweetest Thing, Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army. She also played the titular role of Kim in the US version of the Australian comedy TV series Kath & Kim. She has recently released a new line of handbags & wallets called SB designed by herself. In 2012, Blair is set as the female lead in the new FX comedy series Anger Management opposite Charlie Sheen, which is scheduled for worldwide release at the end of June 2012.

Biography

After several auditions, independent film roles and guest roles in various television series, Blair starred in a mainstream movie with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions, based on the novel “Les Liaisons Dangereuses”.

In 2000, Blair portrayed a predatory and sexy seductress college girl in the teen comedy Down To You alongside Freddie Prinze, Jr. and Julia Stiles. Her film career continued in the 21st century with the independent drama Kill Me Later opposite Max Beesley. She later co-starred in the well-received comedy Legally Blonde opposite Reese Witherspoon in which Blair played a snobby and preppy law student.

Selma Blair then starred in the controversial Storytelling (2001), a drama set in 1985 alongside Leo Fitzpatrick where Blair portrayed a college student forced to have a relationship with her teacher. In 2002, Blair co-starred in the comedy The Sweetest Thing alongside Cameron Diaz and Christina Applegate, her role got her the nomination for “Best Actress in a Comedy” in the Teen Choice Awards. At the same time, Blair appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone on 25 April 2002. Later, she had a guest-starring role in the episode “The One with Christmas in Tulsa” on the hit TV series Friends.

In early 2003, Blair co-starred in the romantic comedy A Guy Thing with Jason Lee and Julia Stiles. Blair then appeared in several supporting roles before being cast in one of her most recognized roles, “Liz Sherman” a depressed pyrotechnic superhero, in the Guillermo Del Toro blockbuster Hellboy co-starring Ron Perlman. The fantasy film is based on the Mike Mignola’s popular comic and was a commercial success, topping the box office in the U.S. and Canada.

In November 2005, she starred opposite Tom Welling and Maggie Grace in John Carpenter’s ghost movie The Fog, in which Blair did her own stunts, remaining twelve hours in a water tank for two days to shoot her underwater scenes. The movie was a commercial success and debuted at number one in its opening weekend in the United States and Canada.

In 2008, she again starred as Liz Sherman in Hellboy II: The Golden Army, in this sequel, her character was much more extensive and influential in the film, for which she was nominated for the Scream Awards for Best Actress in a Fantasy Movie or TV Show; the film was a worldwide commercial success, ranking first at the box office in North America, United Kingdom, Germany and Italy among other countries.

From 2008-2009, Blair accepted the titular role in NBC’s TV series Kath & Kim, opposite Molly Shannon and Mikey Day, the sitcom is based on the Australian television series of the same name about a mother and daughter who are obsessed with celebrity culture, Blair plays Kim, a self-absorbed suburban young princess, who is forced to reassess her relationship with her mother. Blair also appeared with Rainn Wilson singing Baby, It’s Cold Outside for the 2008 GAP winter ad campaign.

In the early summer of 2011, Selma Blair returned to the stage, taking the lead role as Kayleen in Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries opposite stage actor Brad Fleischer, the drama talks about why people hurt themselves emotional and physically to win love and attention.

Recently, Blair starred in the home invasion thriller Replicas opposite Rachel Miner and James D’Arcy, the film had its world premiere in NYC at the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival with a mixed critical response. She also plays the role of an immature troubled woman in arrested development, in the comedy-drama Dark Horse with Christopher Walken and Mia Farrow, due for worldwide release in June 2012.

In 2012, Selma Blair began shooting as the female lead in the new FX comedy series Anger Management opposite Charlie Sheen, which is scheduled for worldwide release on June 28, 2012. The series is based on the 2003 movie of the same name and stars Charlie Sheen as the role originated by Jack Nicholson in the movie.

The series follows Charlie (Charlie Sheen), a former minor-league baseball player who has overcome his past anger issues to become a “non-traditional” therapist. However, his life is continuously complicated by his family and friends. This will be Sheen’s first acting role since his firing from the hit CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men on 7 March 2011. Selma Blair has been cast as Charlie’s therapist and possible love interest.

Images reproduced from Wikipedia Commons and reelcollectors.com

Video reproduced from YouTube / GapMerryMixIt

Biography text reproduced from Wikipedia under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License

© 2018 – 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.