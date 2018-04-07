Happy Birthday Russell Crowe

On 7 April, City Connect celebrates the birthday of Russell Crowe, the Australian actor, producer and musician. He came to international attention for his role as Maximus Decimus Meridius in Gladiator (2000), directed by Ridley Scott, for which Russell Crowe won an Academy Award for Best Actor. Recently Crowe portrayed Javert in Les Misérables (2012), an adaptation of the popular musical. Russell Crowe will appear in Man of Steel (2013), where he will play Jor-El, the father of Superman, and star in Noah (2014), in which he will play the title role.

Biography

Russell Crowe was born on 7 April 1964 in Wellington, New Zealand but lived the vast majority of his life in Australia and became an Australian citizen in 2006.

Russell Crowe began his performing career as a musician in the mid-1980s. He starred in a number of stage musicals before appearing in the TV soap opera Neighbours and a number of films such as The Crossing (1990) and Romper Stomper (1992).

After initial success in Australia, Crowe began acting in American films. He co-starred with Denzel Washington in Virtuosity and with Sharon Stone in The Quick and the Dead in 1995. He went on to receiving three consecutive best actor Oscar nominations, for The Insider (1999), Gladiator (2000) and A Beautiful Mind (2001).

Within the six-year stretch from 1997–2003, Russell Crowe also starred in two other best picture nominees, L.A. Confidential (1997) and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003). In 2005, he re-teamed with A Beautiful Mind director Ron Howard for Cinderella Man. In 2006 he re-teamed with Gladiator director Ridley Scott for A Good Year, the first of two consecutive collaborations (the second being American Gangster (2007) co-starring Denzel Washington.

In 2010, Russell Crowe appeared in Robin Hood and The Next Three Days. After a year off acting, Crowe played Jackknife in The Man with the Iron Fists before taking on the role of Inspector Javert in the musical film of Les Misérables (2012).

Russell Crowe will portray Superman’s biological father Jor-El in Christopher Nolan’s Superman reboot, Man of Steel, due to be released in the summer of 2013. He will play the lead in the Darren Arnofsky film Noah, due to be released in early 2014, and the role of a gangster in the film adaptation of Mark Helprin’s 1983 novel Winter’s Tale.

Between 1999 and 2005 Crowe was involved in three altercations which gave him a reputation for having a bad temper. In 1999, Crowe was involved in a scuffle at the Plantation Hotel in Coffs Harbour, Australia, which was caught on security video.

Four years later, when part of Crowe’s appearance at the 2002 BAFTA awards was cut out to fit into the BBC’s tape-delayed broadcast, Crowe used strong language during an argument with producer Malcolm Gerrie. The part cut was a poem in tribute to actor Richard Harris who was then terminally ill, and was cut for copyright reasons. Crowe later apologised. Later that year, Crowe was alleged to have been involved in a “brawl” with businessman Eric Watson inside a fashionable Japanese restaurant in London. The fight was broken up by British actor Ross Kemp.

In June 2005, Crowe was arrested and charged with second-degree assault by New York City police, after he threw a telephone at an employee of the Mercer Hotel who refused to help him place a call when the system did not work from his room, and was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (the telephone). Crowe pleaded guilty and settled the lawsuit out of court.

Crowe’s work has earned him several accolades, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, three Academy Award nominations in a row (1999–2001), one Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, one BAFTA, and an Academy Award. Due to his success and character variety, he has been called a “virtuoso” actor.

