Happy Birthday Rosamund Pike

In this week’s Born This Day series, City Connect celebrates the birthday of actress Rosamund Pike who was born on 27 January 1979. She has starred in such films as Die Another Day, Pride and Prejudice, An Education, Made in Dagenham, Barney’s Version, Johnny English Reborn, Wrath of the Titans and Jack Reacher.

Biography

After graduating from Oxford with a 2:1 in English Literature, Rosamund Pike considered working at Waterstone’s bookshop, due to a lack of acting opportunities, but was offered a role as a Bond girl and MI6 agent assigned to aid James Bond in Die Another Day. She also appeared in the special show Bond Girls Are Forever and, shortly afterwards, the BAFTA tribute to the James Bond series. Rosamund Pike played Elizabeth Malet in The Libertine (2004) co-starring Johnny Depp, which won her the Best Supporting Actress award at the British Independent Film Awards. In the same year, Rosamund Pike portrayed Rose in The Promised Land (a film about Palestine), and starred as scientist Samantha Grimm in the cinematic adaptation of the computer game Doom. In 2005, Rosamund Pike appeared as Jane, the elder sister of Elizabeth (played by Keira Knightley), in Pride & Prejudice.

Rosamund Pike had a role in the film adaptation of Anne Michaels’s novel Fugitive Pieces. She starred as a successful attorney in the film Fracture, opposite Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Gosling.

Rosamund Pike’s stage credits include Hitchcock Blonde by Terry Johnson (in a role requiring her to appear completely nude on stage with only a pair of high heels) and Tennessee Williams’ Summer and Smoke, both in London’s West End, and Gaslight at London’s Old Vic Theatre. Rosamund Pike has said that she would be happy to do at least one play every year. In 2009, she played the title character in Madame De Sade during the Donmar’s West End season.

Rosamund Pike appeared in the British film Made in Dagenham and in the Canadian film Barney’s Version where she plays Miriam. In 2010, she starred in a production of Hedda Gabler on UK tour. Rosamund Pike plays the part of Kate Sumner in the 2011 Bond-spoof film Johnny English Reborn, playing a psychologist and English’s love interest. In 2012 Rosamund Pike starred in the thriller Jack Reacher as Helen Rodin opposite Tom Cruise as the title character.

