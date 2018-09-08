Happy Birthday Martin Freeman

On 8th September, City Connect celebrates the birthday of English actor Martin Freeman who was born on this day in 1971. Martin Freeman is known for his roles as Tim Canterbury in the BBC’s Golden Globe-winning comedy The Office, Dr. Watson in Sherlock starring opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and more recently as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit film trilogy.

Martin Freeman has appeared in at least 18 TV shows, 14 theatre productions, and several radio productions. He is notable for his role as Tim Canterbury in The Office. He appeared in the sitcom Hardware. He also appeared in several films, including Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ali G Indahouse (2002) and Richard Curtis’ Love Actually (2003).

Martin Freeman began to move into more serious dramatic roles on television with his appearance as Lord Shaftesbury in the 2003 BBC historical drama Charles II: The Power and The Passion. Martin Freeman also starred in the BBC television series The Robinsons and had a cameo in episode 1 of Black Books. In 2007, he appeared in The All Together written and directed by Gavin Claxton, as well as the Bill Kenwright theatre production of The Last Laugh.

In May 2009 he starred in Boy Meets Girl, a four-part drama that charts the progress of characters Veronica and Danny after an accident which causes them to swap bodies.

He currently plays Dr. John Watson in Sherlock, the BBC contemporary adaptation of the Sherlock Holmes detective stories. The first episode, “A Study in Pink”, was broadcast on 25 July 2010 to critical acclaim. For his performance in the role he won the BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actor, 2011 and was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie. He accepted the role of Bilbo Baggins, the main character in the three-part Peter Jackson film series The Hobbit. Accolades that his performance in the first part, An Unexpected Journey, garnered him include Best Hero at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards and Best Actor at the 18th Empire Awards.

Freeman appeared in all three of Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright’s Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, commencing with a brief non-speaking role in Shaun of the Dead as Yvonne’s boyfriend, Declan, followed by a brief cameo in Hot Fuzz as a police officer. He is a main cast member in the 2013 finale to the trilogy, The World’s End.

He is a lifelong fan of Motown music and is a vegetarian.

