Happy Birthday Kim Cattrall

On 21 August City Connect celebrates the birthday of Kim Cattrall who has proved to audiences that there is life after Samantha and the runaway success of Sex and the City with her latest movie roles and successful stage career. Cattrall is as busy as ever and looks fabulous in her fifties!

Biography

Kim Victoria Cattrall (born 21 August 1956) is an English-Canadian actress. She is known for her role as Samantha Jones in the HBO comedy/romance series Sex and the City, and for her leading roles in the 1980s films Police Academy, Big Trouble in Little China, Mannequin, and Porky’s.

For her role as Samantha Jones, she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2002 and received four nominations for the role. Her success in Sex and the City also led her to receive two Screen Actors Guild Awards out of seven nominations (including two for Outstanding Female Actress in a Comedy Series) and five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Comedy Actress.

In 1982, Cattrall played P.E. teacher, Miss Honeywell (Lassie), in Porky’s, followed two years later by a role in the original Police Academy. In 1985, she starred in three movies: Turk 182, City Limits, and Hold-Up, the latter with French star Jean-Paul Belmondo. In 1986, she played Kurt Russell’s brainy flame in the action film Big Trouble in Little China. In 1987, her lead role in Mannequin proved a huge success with audiences. One of her best-known film roles is that of Lieutenant Valeris in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

Aside from her film work, Cattrall is also a stage and theatre actress, with performances in Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge and Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters and Wild Honey to her credit. In 1997, she was cast in Sex and the City, Darren Star’s series which was broadcast on HBO. As Samantha Jones, Cattrall gained international recognition. She capitalized on her success by appearing in steamy television commercials promoting Pepsi One.

Her film work continued during Sex and the City when she appeared in Britney Spears’ first film venture, Crossroads. Sex and the City ended as a weekly series in spring 2004 with 10.6 million viewers. Cattrall reprised the role of Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City film, released on 30 May 2008. She also appeared in the sequel released in May 2010. She was nominated for 5 Emmy Awards for her role in the show.

In 2005, she appeared in the Disney picture Ice Princess, in which she played ice skating coach Tina Harwood of the film’s lead character. She portrayed Claire, a paralyzed woman who wants to die, in the West End drama revival of Whose Life Is It Anyway?. In October 2006, she appeared in a West End production of David Mamet’s The Cryptogram at the Donmar Warehouse in London.

Since late 2005, she has appeared in a number of British television commercials for Tetley Tea. In July 2006, a commercial for Nissan cars, which featured Cattrall as Samantha Jones, was withdrawn from New Zealand television, apparently because of complaints about its innuendo.

In 2006, she starred alongside Brendan Gleeson in John Boorman’s 2006 film The Tiger’s Tail, a black comedy that focuses on the impact of the Celtic Tiger economy on Irish people. On ITV, she starred alongside David Haig, Daniel Radcliffe, and Carey Mulligan in My Boy Jack, the story of author Rudyard Kipling’s search for his son lost in World War I.

On 24 February 2010, Cattrall began a critically acclaimed run in the West End of London at The Vaudeville Theatre as leading lady, Amanda, opposite Matthew Macfadyen, almost twenty years her junior, in a revival of Noël Coward’s play Private Lives. She performed until 3 May 2010.

In 2010, Cattrall was named an Honorary Fellow of Liverpool John Moores University in recognition of her contributions to the dramatic arts.

In 2011, Cattrall reprised her role as Amanda in the revival of Noël Coward’s play Private Lives opposite Canadian actor Paul Gross in Toronto and on Broadway.

From June to August 2013, Cattrall is scheduled to star in The Old Vic’s production of Tennessee Williams’s Sweet Bird of Youth, directed by Olivier Award-winner Marianne Elliott.

