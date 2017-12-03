Happy Birthday Julianne Moore

Today, City Connect celebrates the birthday of American actress Julianne Moore who was born on 03 December 1960. Throughout her career, she has been nominated for four Oscars, six Golden Globes, three BAFTAs and nine Screen Actors Guild Awards. She is also a children’s book author.

Biography

Julianne Moore began her acting career in 1983 in minor roles, before joining the cast of the soap opera As the World Turns, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1988. She began to appear in supporting roles in films during the early 1990s, in films such as The Hand That Rocks the Cradle and The Fugitive. Her performance in Short Cuts (1993) won her and the rest of the cast a Golden Globe for their ensemble performance, and her performance in Boogie Nights (1997) brought her widespread attention and nominations for several major acting awards.

Her success continued with films such as The Big Lebowski (1998), The End of the Affair (1999) and Magnolia (1999). She received particular acclaim for her portrayal of a betrayed wife in Far from Heaven (2002), winning several critic awards as best actress of the year, in addition to several other nominations, including the Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award. The same year, she was also nominated for several awards as best supporting actress for her work in The Hours.

In October 2007, Moore made her literary debut with the publication of Freckleface Strawberry, a children’s book based on her experiences as a child. In April 2009, Moore followed up with a second children’s book titled Freckleface Strawberry and the Dodgeball Bully.

2009 saw Moore appear opposite Colin Firth in the well-received American drama A Single Man, for which she received her fifth Golden Globe nomination, with Peter Travers of Rolling Stone calling her performance “explosively good”. During the 2009–2010 season of 30 Rock, she had a guest role as Nancy Donovan, a love interest for Alec Baldwin’s character, Jack Donaghy.

In 2010, Moore starred in the erotic thriller Chloe, theatrically released by Sony Pictures Classics and has since become director Atom Egoyan’s biggest moneymaker ever. In his review of the film, David Edelstein of the New York magazine called Moore’s performance “extraordinarily raw and affecting.” Moore next appeared in the comedy-drama The Kids Are All Right, co-starring Annette Bening and Mark Ruffalo; Moore was instrumental in getting the film made and in getting Bening involved.

The Kids Are All Right was both a critical and commercial success, garnering acting and production nominations from the Gotham Awards, the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards, as well as winning the Golden Globe Award for “Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy”. Roger Ebert of the Chicago Sun-Times commented, “Moore and Bening are superb actors here, evoking a marriage of more than 20 years, and all of its shadings and secrets, idealism and compromise”, and the Los Angeles Times review said, “Moore is fearless” and “plays every note perfectly.” For this role, Moore received her sixth Golden Globe Award nomination and a BAFTA nomination.

In July 2011, Moore appeared in the comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love., co-starring Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling, which was successful commercially and received favorable reviews, with The Globe and Mail commenting, “some genuinely impressive acting breaks out. The accomplished Moore is an obvious candidate and, even in a confined role, she delivers – here a nervous look, there a tender gesture.” It has been announced that Moore is to portray former vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin in an upcoming HBO drama. Altogether, she has five upcoming projects, amongst others the fantasy film The Seventh Son based on the book series The Wardstone Chronicles, co-starring Jeff Bridges, in which Moore will star as the “most dangerous 1700s witch” Mother Malkin.

