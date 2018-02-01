Happy Birthday Gavin Henson

Today City Connect celebrates the birthday of Gavin Henson, the Welsh rugby union player, born 1 February 1982.

Biography

Gavin Lloyd Henson currently plays for Aviva Premiership Team Bath Rugby, He has Previously played for the Ospreys in The Pro12 and London Welsh He attracted much media attention as part of a Wales national team which achieved Grand Slams in the Six Nations Championship in 2005 and 2008. He has also played for the British and Irish Lions, touring in 2005 to New Zealand but has never appeared at a World Cup.

Henson has played in a variety of positions including fly-half, fullback and inside centre. After an extended spell out of the national side, including missing the 2007 Rugby World Cup, he was recalled by caretaker coach Nigel Davies, being included in the squad to play against South Africa.

Since September 2010, Henson has participated in three reality television series, 71 Degrees North, Strictly Come Dancing and The Bachelor.

Henson has two children from his relationship with his former partner, singer Charlotte Church.

In September 2010 he featured in the ITV1 outdoor series 71 Degrees North, a challenge show set in Norway in which he finished in 2nd place, losing out to Marcus Patric. He then featured as a contestant on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing ‘s eighth series, partnered by Katya Virshilas. In August 2011 a series, The Bachelor, in which 25 young women battle it out on the French Riviera to win the heart of Henson “the Bachelor”, began on Channel 5. Henson chose Carianne Barrow to be his girlfriend on The Bachelor. The couple split in March 2012. He has been criticised for these reality TV appearances in the press and by many rugby fans.

On 13 June 2013, it was announced that Gavin was to leave London Welsh, who had been relegated that year, to join Bath for the next season. He said “I am thrilled to be joining Bath this summer, and I look forward to becoming part of what looks a very exciting squad. I still very much want to be playing at the highest level, and Bath is a big Club with big plans. I know what is expected of me and I can’t wait to get started.” On 10 July 2013, Henson was knocked out by Bath teammate Carl Fearns on a night out in the city.

Images reproduced from orange.co.uk, thesun.co.uk, justjared.com and lasurfpunkguys.blogspot.com

Biography text reproduced from Wikipedia under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License

© 2018 – 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: