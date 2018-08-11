Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth

On 11 August, City Connect celebrates the birthday of Australian actor Chris Hemsworth who was born on this day in 1983. Chris Hemsworth first became known for his role as Kim Hyde in the Australian TV series Home and Away before starting his film career portraying Lieutenant Commander George Kirk in Star Trek (2009). Chris Hemsworth is best known for portraying Thor in the Marvel Studios films Thor (2011) and Marvel’s The Avengers (2012). In 2012 Chris Hemsworth also starred in The Cabin in the Woods and Snow White and the Huntsman.

Biography

Chris Hemsworth was born in Melbourne, the son of Leonie, an English teacher, and Craig Hemsworth, a social-services counsellor. He was raised both there and in the Northern Territory, in a little Aboriginal community in the Outback, called Bulman. He has stated, “My earliest memories were on the cattle stations up in the Outback, and then we moved back to Melbourne and then back out there and then back again. Certainly most of my childhood was in Melbourne but probably my most vivid memories were up there in Bulman with crocodiles and buffalo. Very different walks of life.” He attended high school at Heathmont College before his family again returned to the Northern Territory, and then moved a few years later, to Phillip Island. He is the middle of three boys; Luke (older) and Liam (younger) are both actors.

In 2004, Chris Hemsworth auditioned for the Australian soap opera Home and Away role of Robbie Hunter (played by Jason Smith), but did not receive the part. He was subsequently recalled for the part of Kim Hyde and moved to Sydney to join the cast, appearing in 185 episodes of the series. He left the cast of Home and Away on 3 July 2007.

In 2009, Chris Hemsworth portrayed James T. Kirk’s father, George Kirk, in the opening scenes of J. J. Abrams’ film Star Trek. He played the character Kale in the thriller A Perfect Getaway the same year. Chris Hemsworth went on to play Sam in Ca$h, which was the first film he shot when he arrived in the United States. The film’s director, Stephen Milburn Anderson, said Hemsworth had only been in the United States for six weeks when he had auditioned for the role, recalling, “Here’s a guy who is young, has the right look, is a very good actor and, let’s face it, he’s beautiful. So I say, we need to get this guy in. I was very impressed”. In November 2010 The Hollywood Reporter named Chris Hemsworth as one of the young male actors who are “pushing – or being pushed” into taking over Hollywood as the new “A-List”. MTV Networks’ NextMovie.com named him one of its “25 Breakout Stars to Watch for in 2011”.

Chris Hemsworth is best known for his role as the Marvel Comics superhero Thor in the 2011 Marvel Studios film Thor. He and cast-mate Tom Hiddleston, who ultimately played the antagonist Loki, had each auditioned for the role, for which Hemsworth said he put on 20 pounds of muscle. Chris Hemsworth reprised the role in the 2012 film The Avengers as one of the six superheroes sent to defend Earth from his adopted brother, Loki.

Chris Hemsworth starred in the 2012 horror film The Cabin in the Woods and played the role of Jed Eckert in Red Dawn, scheduled for November 2012. Also in 2012, Chris Hemsworth starred opposite Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron in the film Snow White & the Huntsman as the Huntsman.

In 2013, Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor in the sequel Thor: The Dark World, set to start filming in August 2012. He is also set to star in Ron Howard’s action film Rush as Formula 1 driver James Hunt. Additionally, Chris Hemsworth is scheduled to star in the 2014 thriller Shadow Runner.

Chris Hemsworth began dating Spanish actress Elsa Pataky in early 2010 after meeting through their mutual representatives. They married in December 2010. The couple have a daughter together, India Rose Hemsworth, born 11 May 2012.

