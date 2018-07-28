Happy Birthday Cher Lloyd

On 28 July, City Connect celebrates the birthday of Cher Lloyd who was born on this day in 1993. Cher Lloyd rose to fame when she finished fourth in the seventh series of The X Factor in 2010. Shortly afterwards, Cher Lloyd was signed by Simon Cowell to Sony Music subsidiary Syco Music. Cher Lloyd’s debut album Sticks + Stones peaked at number four in the UK Albums Chart and features the singles “Swagger Jagger“, “With Ur Love ft. Mike Posner“, “Want U Back” and “Beautiful People“.

Biography

Cher Lloyd had previously auditioned for The X Factor twice before (when the minimum age was lower) singing ballads, but did not make it through. In 2010, she successfully passed the audition stages and got through Boot Camp, going on to judges’ houses. Cheryl Cole had been selected as mentor to the Girls. At judges’ houses she was unable to complete her song. She was given a second chance, but broke down sobbing and could not complete the song. Despite this, she was still picked as one of the final three girls by Cheryl Cole.

Cher Lloyd managed to reach the final of The X Factor being saved from the public vote by the judges along the way even though semi final voting statistics after the show revealed that Lloyd had the fewest votes. In the final she performed a mash-up of “The Clapping Song” and “Get Ur Freak On”, followed by a duet with will.i.am, which was a mashup of “Where Is the Love?” and “I Gotta Feeling”. Lloyd was then eliminated in fourth place, having received the fewest public votes.

After The X Factor final, it was announced that Cher Lloyd had been signed by Syco Music. Songwriter Autumn Rowe and producer RedOne worked on her debut album, released in November 2011. The debut single, “Swagger Jagger” was released on 31 July 2011 and peaked at number one on the UK Singles Chart on 7 August 2011.

“With Ur Love” featuring Mike Posner was Cher Lloyd’s second single and was released on 30 October 2011. The single sold 74,030 copies in its first week becoming the highest-selling number four single since Rihanna’s “Only Girl (In the World)“.

Cher Lloyd confirmed the album’s title “Sticks + Stones” on her Twitter. The album was released on 7 November 2011 and peaked at number four. It has sold 198,199 copies in the UK as of January 2012.

On 21 November 2011, Cher Lloyd announced her debut headlining UK tour, the Sticks + Stones Tour, set for March and April 2012. In December 2011, two more dates were added due to popular demand for tickets. Also in December 2011, Cher Lloyd signed a record deal with L.A. Reid to Epic Records in the United States. She released her debut album in the United States in April 2012.

“Want U Back” was the third single from her debut album. The single version features vocals from American rapper Astro and was released in February 2012. The single peaked at number twenty-six on the UK Singles Chart, due to digital downloads from the album. Cher Lloyd confirmed via her official website that “Beautiful People” will be the fourth single from the album, but there is no official release date announced as of May 2012.

Images reproduced from Wikipedia Commons and mobo.com

Video reproduced from YouTube / Cherlloydvevo

Biography text reproduced from Wikipedia under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License

© 2018 – 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.