Happy Birthday Charlize Theron

City Connect celebrates the birthday of award-winning actress and activist Charlize Theron who was born on this day – 7 August. Charlize Theron started life as a dancer and has now reached the dizzy heights of being an Academy Award winner. She has been named as John Galliano’s muse by the designer himself. You will either be familiar with Theron from her numerous films or because she is currently the face of J’Adore by Christian Dior.

Biography

Charlize Theron (born 7 August 1975) is a South African actress, film producer and former fashion model. She rose to fame in the late 1990s following her roles in 2 Days in the Valley, Mighty Joe Young, The Devil’s Advocate and The Cider House Rules.

She received critical acclaim and an Academy Award for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the film Monster, for which she became the first South African to win an Academy Award in a major acting category. She received another Academy Award nomination for her performance in North Country.

Theron was born in Benoni, Transvaal Province, South Africa and left home at 16 to start modelling. Although fluent in English, her first language is Afrikaans. After a knee injury cut chort her ballet career in New York, Theron moved to Los Angeles and her acting career skyrocketed in the late 1990s with box office successes like The Devil’s Advocate (1997), Mighty Joe Young (1998) and The Cider House Rules (1999). She was on the cover of the January 1999 issue of Vanity Fair as the “White Hot Venus”.

After appearing in a few notable films, Theron starred as the serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster (2003). Film critic Roger Ebert called it “one of the greatest performances in the history of the cinema”. For this role, Theron won the Academy Award for Best Actress at the 76th Academy Awards in February 2004, as well as the SAG Award and the Golden Globe Award. She is the first South African to win an Oscar for Best Actress.

In 2012 Theron starred as Queen Ravenna in the fairy tale adaptation Snow White and the Huntsman which also starred Kirsten Stewart as Snow White and Chris Hemsworth as the Huntsman.

Charlize Theron is involved in women’s rights organizations, and has marched in pro-choice rallies. She is also a supporter of animal rights and an active member of PETA. She appeared in a PETA ad for their anti-fur campaign. Charlize Theron is a supporter of same-sex marriage and attended a march to support that in Fresno, California, on 30 May 2009. She is a gay rights activist and refuses to get married until same sex marriage is legal in the United States.

