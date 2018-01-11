Happy Birthday Ashley Taylor Dawson

Today City Connect celebrates the birthday of Ashley Taylor Dawson (born 11 January 1982). Ashley Taylor Dawson is an English actor and singer. He is best known for his role as Darren Osborne in the British Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, in which he is one of the longest serving cast members and as being a member of UK pop band allSTARS*.

Biography

Dawson has played the role of Darren Osborne in Hollyoaks since 1999. Actor Adam Booth originally played the part before leaving in 1997. The character rejoined Hollyoaks in 1999 when Dawson secured the part. Dawson joined Hollyoaks when he was 17 years old after getting his big break with the National Youth Theatre. He went onto secure the part of Darren following an audition, but soon after left in 2000 to join ALLSTARS*. Dawson re-joined the show in August 2003 after AllSTARS* split up. On playing the part Dawson said “I love playing the bad lad. He’s my alter ego”.

He was a member of the UK pop band allSTARS*. His college best friend, Sam Bloom, called him up for an audition and invited him over. Byrne Blood Productions (Steps, A1), the management company at that time, was surprised to find that the actor could also dance and sing. Dawson eventually made it in, getting accepted and rising to fame. Dawson and Bloom also shared a flat together. Other than performing, he also appeared in allSTARS*’ Accompanying CITV television show, STARStreet*. Dawson made a lot of appearances with the band, such as performing on the accompanying TV show, STARStreet*. Dawson was featured in other shows as well. He performed with the band on 80s Mania in 2001, and was next seen on episodes of Top of the Pops. He later made an appearance in Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Stars in Their Eyes and RI:SE. While with the group they managed to score four Top 20 singles in their two year career.

Ashley Taylor Dawson appeared along with Darren Day in a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, UK. As a teenager, he appeared in a number of amateur productions in his home town, including Wilmslow Guild Players’ production of Jack and the Beanstalk in 1996, for which he was nominated for The Barry Phillips Award for the Most Promising Youngster (Male) in the Cheshire Theatre Guild Awards.

In September 2013, Taylor Dawson was announced as a participating contestant on the current eleventh series of the reality ballroom talent competition, Strictly Come Dancing. His dancing partner was Ola Jordan. They were voted out in the quarter-finals, on 8 December.

In January 2011 Dawson announced that he and long term partner Karen McKay were expecting their first child; son Buddy Mac Taylor Dawson was born on 23 March 2011. They got engaged in September 2011.The couple’s second son Mason Mac Taylor Dawson was born on 1 October 2013, during Dawson’s time on Strictly Come Dancing.

Dawson is fond of sports and plays football, tennis and basketball. He supports Manchester United F.C. and considered a career as a professional footballer. He currently plays occasional charity football matches with the “Hollyoaks All-Stars”.

Ashley Taylor Dawson recently appeared on the cover of Attitude and has featured in several magazine photoshoots wearing very little clothing.

