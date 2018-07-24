Happiness is a feeling or emotion that we strive for, more than a measure of success but a deeper emotion that gives life meaning. There are many routes to happiness and many spend a lifetime pursuing it. We can do much to protect it and ensure it remains constant throughout the inevitable ups and downs in life. We find it in loved ones, friends and in successful careers, however as with all emotions, it can be altered in a brief moment. We can limit the stresses from other’ problems whilst still listening and being a good friend. We can give support and advice whilst not absorbing the friend’s emptions and keeping these separate to our own. Time management is essential especially with a busy life, setting boundaries, ensuring you take breaks, leave work at a reasonable time, not taking work home with you to allow you to switch off from work stresses.

Staying positive no matter what is vital in order to cope with obstacles in your way. Never forget life is not simple and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Smiling in the face of adversity helps those around you and can ease an awkward situation. Always remember your goal and keep focused at all times. Spend time relaxing every day. Let the stress and tension go from your mind and body. Count the good aspects of your life on a daily basis and remind yourself of the positives. Spend more time working towards your future and less time on past mistakes. You can change the future but have no control over the past.

Happiness comes from within and money and material objects are unlikely to affect it. Imagine a place you are totally and completely happy, and rethink this image when you are down. Emotions are controlled by us alone, and can be changed if we want them to. Life is short and we all deserve to be happy. Find your unique strength such as persistence and critical thinking and your virtues (such as humanity or justice) and use those strengths and virtues for a purpose that is greater than your own personal goals. Grateful people have been shown to have greater positive emotion, a greater sense of belonging, and lower incidence of depression and stress.

Serotonin, the happiness hormone acts to regulate the mood, increasing happiness and preventing depression. Serotonin can be released by getting exposed to sunlight, by eating foods rich in carbohydrates and by exercising. Do an active hobby that you enjoy every day. Endorphins can make you feel good; reduce your anxiety and your sensitivity to pain. Exercising and laughing release endorphins. When we laugh, natural tranquilizers are released along with pain relievers and endorphins. Foods rich in protein cause the release of dopamine, which helps you to feel mentally alert. A lack of it can cause lack of attention, lack of concentration and bad moods. The hormone phenylethamine is released when falling in love. It is also found in cocoa beans, which is why so many of us love eating chocolate to enhance our moods.

Eating little and often and listening to your body’s hunger signs can be beneficial as the hormone gherlin reduces stress and can help you become more relaxed. Ghrelin is released when we become hungry so it is better to never fill your stomach up completely with food. Try not to lean heavily on those around us, or on objects for your happiness. If these people or things were to leave our life, the impact would be immense. Instead find your own inner happiness, one that you can share with people but that remains under your control. Happy positive people attract other positive people and opportunities.

