Once upon a time ……

You find your knight, charger and everything, he rides you off into the sunset, the castle, and fairy-tale ending …and you both live happily ever after!

Yeah right! You find you’re knight after searching a lifetime – almost give up hope and then you see Sir ‘He’ll do for now’ riding through the pastures. You drop your handkerchief, his horse rides over it you pick it up, hurl expletives for his clumsiness and lack of observance. He turns round , clocks you, see’s that you’re not the fairest maiden in the land but above average and certainly better than the wench in the tavern and you converse – Stage one!

Stage two – riding off into the sunset, well feasibly that could be achieved in the seat of his truck, car, bike or maybe even walk into the sunset with a slight diversion en route to KFC or McDonalds.

Castle – stage three, well that could vary from a bedroom in his parents’ house, shared accommodation with other knights, if you’re lucky his own place or if you’re living in the land of make believe maybe a yacht or multiple properties.

Up until this point everything seems plausible – it could happen, however transgression into stage four ‘fairy-tale ending’, now that really is the stuff of fiction and why you may ask?

Well, knight, charger and castle are all visual and almost immediate stimulants that will support you in your thought process and decision making in terms of ‘is this the one’? If you have a mental tick-list of requirements, the look, character and also trappings of your suitor might influence the transition or non-transition into stage four.

The fairy-tale ending however, is more instinctive and emotive in oppose to visual. How does he make you feel? Does he bring you flowers? Does he bare gifts? Does he complement his fair maiden? Does he make you feel special? Does he make decisions and takes control? Does he excite your mind, body and soul? Does he surprise you? Does he have good ‘would prefer very very bad’ intentions? Is he persistent, thoughtful, kind, masterful, dominating in the bedroom, fit, intuitive, intelligent (yeah just sneaked a few of my preferences in) ok think I should stop there poor knights out there – you have a very tall order, maidens today want it all I am afraid.

Not only do maidens want most, if not all of these things they also want to feel wanted and desired. Unfortunately this is the one thing that can so easily be forgotten or overlooked because it is assumed that by doing all of the things above, this has been achieved – like some tick box activity.

How do you make this happen? I don’t know, because this is personal to each maiden. I could hazard a guess in terms of feeling secure, knowing there is a future – a future that is realisable and in many cases realistic in terms of time-frame (no maiden likes to be kept waiting).

The fairy-tale ending could culminate in a number of re-writes; it could even lead you on a quest for adventures in a new kingdom, a different knight that has more land, more power and more vigour in the bedroom. It could end with the realisation that you don’t want a knight at all or maybe a stable hand takes your fancy. The fair maiden could be asked for her hand in marriage, could be blessed with princes or princesses. The ending is up to you …..

……we all have it in us to decide our own destinies, venture down pathways of adventures, engage with paupers, knights, kings and queens. We have the ability to write our own introductions, influence the story and decide on the closing chapter.

…..Once upon a time boy meets girl, boy meets boy, girl meets girl, they fall in love and live happily ever after……

The end!

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.