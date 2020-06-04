Halloumi Salad

I’m sure you’re like me that you come across certain aromas that bring some wonderful (and bad) memories flooding back. Some of smells that do this to me are fresh cut grass, baking bread, fresh coffee. One of my favourite cooking smells is bacon and it was one of the ingredients I really missed when I was a veggie. But a fellow veggie advise me to try a Cypriot cheese called halloumi. This was a great veggie substitute and became a staple at the weekend when I still had a full English breakfast, but a veggie version as it replaced the bacon almost perfectly. I did go back eating meat, but still sometimes have halloumi sandwich instead of bacon, yeah I know that’s weird but tasty with lashing of butter on the bread.

I am not a big fan of salad dressing because I like to taste the ingredients of the salad than drowning them in a dressing. I learnt fairly quickly to ask for dressing on the side when in a restaurant, because some dressing are so heavy and thick they spoil the salad and some restaurants do like to add a lot of dressing. I did make a lemon dressing, which is very simple but used sparingly as it’s fairly strong.

1 block of Halloumi

Lettuce – I used a bag of mixed leaves

punnet of watercress

12 black olives, crushed

quarter of cucumber, diced

avocado, stone removed and peeled then diced

2tbps extra virgin olive oil

2tbsp lemon juice

salt and pepper to season

Cut the halloumi into 8 sticks and place under the grill. When one side is golden brown, turn over and brown again. Once browned on all side, take out of the grill and allow to cool.

Put the lettuce, water cress, crushed olives, cucumber, diced avocado into a bowl and mix.

Cut the halloumi into pieces and mix into the bowl of salad.

Put the olive oil, lemon juice and salt and peppers into cup and mix together and pour the amount you want into the salad and mix together. This dressing is very strong so use sparingly.

© 2020, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.