Guilt Free Banana Ice Cream

Creamy delectable substitute for dairy ice cream that tastes delicious without the fat and the added calories.

Preparation time- 10 minutes

Freezing time – overnight

Serves – 4

Ingredients:

3 Ripe Bananas

2-3 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

For Garnishing:

Handful chocolate chip.

Sliced bananas

Method:

1. Peel and chop the bananas, place them in a Tupper ware container and freeze them over night.

2. Place the frozen bananas with the milk and vanilla essence in a mixer/ blender and pulse on high.

3. Spoon the banana ice cream into individual serving bowls and garnish with chocolate chip. Return to freezer for 30 minutes.

Serve with extra banana slices.

NB – Ice cream can be served immediately after blending, but if you would prefer a firmer texture then freezing for 30 minutes after blending will make the ice cream firmer.

