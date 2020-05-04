Guilt Free Banana Ice Cream

Creamy delectable substitute for dairy ice cream that tastes delicious without the fat and the added calories.
Preparation time- 10 minutes
Freezing time – overnight
Serves – 4
Ingredients:
3 Ripe Bananas
2-3 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla essence
For Garnishing:
Handful chocolate chip.
Sliced bananas
Method:
1. Peel and chop the bananas, place them in a Tupper ware container and freeze them over night.
2. Place the frozen bananas with the milk and vanilla essence in a mixer/ blender and pulse on high.
3. Spoon the banana ice cream into individual serving bowls and garnish with chocolate chip. Return to freezer for 30 minutes.
Serve with extra banana slices.
NB – Ice cream can be served immediately after blending, but if you would prefer a firmer texture then freezing for 30 minutes after blending will make the ice cream firmer.
mmm I bet this is really wonderful!
This ice cream is easy to make and healthy too as you don’t add sugar to it. I love the serving bowls.
So simple to make, and looks and sounds so delicious! This recipe is a keeper 🙂
Looks great! What did you use to garnish (I mean besides the bananas)? I’ve made this using bananas only, nothing else, just blending up the banans in a food processor and it makes a very thick, ice cream-like treat! And tastes great!
Melted chocolate and you can add vanilla ice cream or dollop of cream.
Hi
Popped over from SRC post. Congratulations on a brilliant article – l love this and am definitely making this very soon. Thanks!
Hi Nanya,
I love anything with bananas, and this looks amazing! I am looking forward to trying this recipe. I am a fellow SRC member.
Happy New Year!!
This is really simple and great icecream.