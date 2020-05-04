City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Guilt Free Banana Ice Cream

Guilt Free Banana Ice Cream

  By |

Creamy delectable substitute for dairy ice cream that tastes delicious without the fat and the added calories.

Preparation time- 10 minutes
Freezing time – overnight
Serves – 4

Ingredients:

3  Ripe Bananas
2-3 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla essence

For Garnishing:

Handful chocolate chip.
Sliced bananas

Method:

1. Peel and chop the bananas, place them in a Tupper ware container and freeze them over night.
2. Place the frozen bananas with the milk and vanilla essence in a mixer/ blender and pulse on high.
3. Spoon the banana ice cream into individual serving bowls and garnish with chocolate chip. Return to freezer for 30 minutes.
Serve with extra banana slices.

NB – Ice cream can be served immediately after blending, but if you would prefer a firmer texture then freezing for 30 minutes after blending will make the ice cream firmer.

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
8 Responses to Guilt Free Banana Ice Cream

  1. Angie @ Bigbearswife says:
    January 4, 2012 at 8:14 pm

    mmm I bet this is really wonderful!

  2. Mina Joshi says:
    January 4, 2012 at 8:26 pm

    This ice cream is easy to make and healthy too as you don’t add sugar to it. I love the serving bowls.

  3. Cooking Rookie says:
    January 4, 2012 at 9:13 pm

    So simple to make, and looks and sounds so delicious! This recipe is a keeper 🙂

  4. Veronica Miller says:
    January 4, 2012 at 9:14 pm

    Looks great! What did you use to garnish (I mean besides the bananas)? I’ve made this using bananas only, nothing else, just blending up the banans in a food processor and it makes a very thick, ice cream-like treat! And tastes great!

  5. bakingaddict says:
    January 4, 2012 at 9:51 pm

    Hi

    Popped over from SRC post. Congratulations on a brilliant article – l love this and am definitely making this very soon. Thanks!

  6. Teri @ The Freshman Cook says:
    January 5, 2012 at 1:21 am

    Hi Nanya,
    I love anything with bananas, and this looks amazing! I am looking forward to trying this recipe. I am a fellow SRC member.
    Happy New Year!!

  7. Hema says:
    January 5, 2012 at 4:15 am

    This is really simple and great icecream.