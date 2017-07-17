

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 blasts back on the big screen. The usual gang is saving souls and causing mayhem in equal measure!

Chris Pratt returns as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax with Bradley Cooper voicing Rocket and Vin Diesel does Baby Groot.

It starts in 1980 with Peter Quill’s parents (you see someone who could be his father), this man plants something in the ground hoping it will grow – it‘s looks like an alien plant. Peter’s mother knows the man she’s with is not from Earth but doesn’t seem to mind.

Then it fast forwards 34 years later. The Guardians’ first job is protecting some batteries for a race called the Sovereigns. Their payment is getting Nebula (Karen Gillian) into their custody.

Of course Rocket pockets some of the batteries which means they’re on the run from the word go.

Their ship gets damaged and they must crash land on the nearest planet. This is where Peter meets his father Ego (Kurt Russell), the man his mother was with, he has arrived to say Yondu (Michael Rooker) from the first film was meant to bring him Peter years ago, but kept him as Yondu found Peter useful in his gang, Peter being a child at the time was smaller and could get into places to steal stuff for him.

Ego has an assistant, Mantis (Pom Klementieff) a charming alien lady with antennae, who is empathic and senses emotions on touch. She also make some one sad, feel better for a bit.

The question is whether Peter has really found his dad or more importantly his family – or is he among them already with his gang? Peter is in for a few shocks though!

This is great film, this is mainly due to the cast who are excellent. They can argue and fight the bad guys at the same time. The soundtrack is really good and it’s from the second tape given to Peter at the end of the first film.

Many faces from the first film appear in the sequel which I actually like. Exploring the original characters more in depth was a fantastic idea and everyone gets a turn. This film has the feel of an ensemble rather than focus on a particular character.

The new additions (Sylvester Stallone appears) add another dimension to the relationships.

Of course, Baby Groot does have a lot of funny scenes where he’s dancing, eating popcorn and getting things mixed up. He’s a real plus to the film but only Rocket seems to understand what he really means when he utters ‘I am Groot.’

It’s a 10/10 from me, I am very impressed.

Image reproduced from Wikipedia via Walt Disney Studios.

Trailer reproduced from Entertainment Access.



© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.