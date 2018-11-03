Green Cabbage Curry

I usually use white cabbage for making sambharo, muthias and rasiya muthiyas but never make cabbage curry (kobi nu shak). Whenever I think of Cabbage curry- I remember how my sister in law who used to live in Mombasa (Kenya) made the best cabbage and potato curry. No one can replicate that taste and for that reason – I never made this curry.

Last week, I read about the goodness of green cabbage and I bought a cabbage to make stuffed cabbage leaves. However, I found that the cabbage leaves were so tough that I couldn’t use them for that recipe. The cabbage was lovely to use in salads and sandwiches and I made this plain and simple curry and I was amazed at how tasty it turned out.





Ingredients for 2 servings:

4 cups of shredded cabbage (I used Green cabbage but you can use any variety)

2-4 fresh green chillies

bunch of coriander

2 medium fresh tomatoes

1 -2 tsp of garlic paste

½ tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric

1 tbp lemon juice

1 tsp splenda or sugar

1 tespoon mustard seeds>

1 tbs oil (I used sunflower oil)

Method:

1. Shred the cabbage and cut the chillies into small circles.

2. Heat the oil in a saucepan and add the mustard seeds. Once they stop popping, add in the cabbage leaves. Also add the salt, green chillies, turmeric and toss the cabbage leaves. Cover and allow to cook for 7-8 minutes. The green cabbage does not contain as much moisture and the curry remains fairly dry and cooks almost like a stir fry.

3. Chop the tomatoes into small chunks and add to the cabbage curry. Using a garlic press add the garlic to the curry. Add the lemon juice and splenda. Mix well and cook for a further 5 minutes.

5. Garnish with coriander and serve hot with fresh chappatis