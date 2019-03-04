Greek Halwa ~ a rich and fragrant sweet semolina dessert that is flavoured with spices such as cinnamon, cloves, star anise and garnished with nuts.



Ingredients:

60 g / 2 oz fine semolina

60 g / 2 oz unsalted butter

few pistachio nut to garnish

Sugar Syrup

60 g / 2 oz sugar

250 ml water

3 cloves

1 stick cinnamon

1 star anise

Method:

1.Add the water and sugar to a heavy bottomed pan . Add the cinnamon, cloves and star anise and bring the water to boil.

2. Allow the sugar to dissolve completely .Once all the sugar has melted turn off the heat and remove the cloves, cinnamon and star anise.

3.In a heavy bottom pan add the butter and let it melt, once it has melted add the semolina and roast the semolina in the butter for 7-8 minutes until semolina changes to a nice golden brown colour.

4. Add a ladle full of sugar syrup to the semolina and mix , keep adding small amounts of syrup until all is used up.(Don’t be tempted to add all the syrup at once as the semolina will start to spit and bubble and can cause burns to your hand)

5. Once all the sugar syrup has been added , keep stirring the semolina until it thickens and stars to leave the side of the pan.

6. Once halwa has thickened remove from heat.

7. Transfer the halva to a serving bowl and garnish with pistachio nuts.

Serve Warm