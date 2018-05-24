People have been cooking their own meals ever since the discovery of fire. However, in this day and age it almost seems as if the benefits of cooking have been forgotten completely as people prefer canned or restaurant food to meet their day to day requirements. Adopting such a lifestyle is not only bad for the health, it is also bad financially. Plus, people can know exactly what they are eating and how much they are eating when they cook on their own. The number one problem people seem to have with cooking is that they find it to be hard and exhausting. That actually is not accurate as there are some great ways to make cooking more comfortable. Here are some of them.

Make the kitchen clean again!

Get rid of all the unwanted appliances and ingredients that are no longer of any use. By doing so, the kitchen will inherently look a lot tidier. Having a tidy kitchen is important as it is the first step to making the cooking process uncomplicated and orderly. It also makes people feel like visiting their kitchen. Here are some things that must be gotten rid of – expired ingredients and food items, rusty appliances and faulty pipelines that contribute to excessive water loss.

Planned meals

Cooking can be a lot less time consuming when meals are planned. Plan weekly. Analyse the forthcoming week. Calculate exactly how many meals are required for the week and plan out cooking hours accordingly. Maintaining a cooking calendar is a smart way to plan meals.

Smart shopping

Once the cooking plan is made and finalised, it is advisable to make a comprehensive shopping list based on the plan. People should also look to shop smart. There are a lot of ingredients and food items that have multiple uses. Looking up for these ingredients will save both time and effort. Cream of Tartar for example is a stabilising agent that has plenty of uses. It can be used on beaten egg-whites to make them more stable and can also be mixed with candies and frostings, giving them a softer texture.

With a little help from your friends

The steps mentioned above will help a person to get into the habit of cooking. Once this habit has been honed, cooking can become a fun activity and how to make a fun activity even more fun? Get friends involved! Hosting cooking parties is a great way for friends to share their insight and knowledge of cooking. It also helps in making people more naturally enthused about the idea of cooking – spend the whole week figuring out new ways to improve or prepare a meal. By the end of the week the group of friends can get together and share their recipes and experiences. What is the best part about cooking with friends? There is a great bonus of delicious food at the end of the process!

Cooking is inherently a therapeutic process with countless psychological and physical benefits. Plus, as demonstrated, it can be a lot of fun as well!

