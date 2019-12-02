Grated Carrot Salad

Ingredients:

2 medium carrots

1 tablespoon raisins

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon Roasted peanuts

1/2 green chilli (optional)

Dressing:

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon mild olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method:

1. Peel and wash the carrots and coarsely grate them.

2. Soak the raisins in the orange juice for 15 minutes.

3.Coarsely chop the roasted peanuts

4. Add all the ingredients under the dressing list to a jar with a lid.Shake the jar to mix the dressing.

5. Add the grated carrots to a bowl, add the soaked raisins, peanuts and the chopped chilli and mix.

6. Pour the dressing over the carrots and toss.

Serve Immediately.