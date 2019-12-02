City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Grated Carrot Salad

Grated Carrot Salad

Ingredients:

2 medium carrots
1 tablespoon raisins
2 tablespoons orange juice
1 tablespoon Roasted peanuts
1/2 green chilli (optional)

Dressing:

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon mild olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method:

1. Peel and wash the carrots and  coarsely grate them.
2. Soak the raisins in the orange juice for 15 minutes.
3.Coarsely chop the roasted peanuts
4. Add all the ingredients under the dressing list to a jar with a lid.Shake the jar to mix the dressing.
5. Add the grated carrots to a bowl, add the soaked raisins, peanuts  and the chopped chilli and mix.
6. Pour the dressing over the carrots and toss.

Serve Immediately.

 


About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
