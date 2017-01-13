Grammar 101: Regime vs. Regimen

In the latest instalment of his tongue-in-cheek exploration of grammatical errors, Adrian Fernand takes a harsh but fair look at why certain people confuse the word ‘regime’ and ‘regimen’ in his excellent Grammar 101 series.

Those whose profession depends on its daily use say it—dieticians, nutritionists, personal trainers—yet they’re all wrong. It’s enough to make you want to instigate a dictatorship, enforce a law banning them from using ‘regime’ incorrectly and then buy a heck of a lot of shoes. Admittedly, totalitarianism does have its perks. In today’s Grammar 101, we clear up the difference between weight-loss and loss of rights in a handy and easy-to-remember diagram.

