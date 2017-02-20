Grammar 101: Macaron vs. Macaroon

In this week’s instalment of his Grammar 101 series, Adrian Fernand (Australia’s most stylish Agony Uncle and commentator on etiquette, style and luxury) casts his critical eye over the latest trend in confectionery – the macaron. Check out his guide on how not to sound like a cultural philistine when discussing the French answer to the cupcake.

It might not be the second French Revolution, but it appears that macarons have usurped the cupcake as the dessert du jour. The French have been eating them for centuries, yet it seems that most of the English-speaking world only cottoned onto them in the last twelve months.

I shan’t be snide and say that I’ve eaten them for years. I shan’t be wicked and speak of their origins, including their being invented by Ladurée, the pâtissier of the French Imperial Court. Nor shall I indulge their candy-coloured hues that have inspired good living and decadence and an entire collection by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton! All I shall say is this: Learn how to pronounce them!

Please refer to our helpful diagram below:

