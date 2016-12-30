Grammar 101: Lose vs. Loose

Adrian Fernand, Australia’s most stylish Agony Uncle, brings us the third part of his grammatical series Grammar 101. This week, Adrian has something to say about the unbelieveable confusion certain members of the public have between the words ‘lose’ and ‘loose’.

Possibly one of the most annoying typographical errors, so many are unable to make the distinction between the act of misplacing something and their grammatical standards. Like this post to alert your haphazard Facebook friends to their erroneous ways and see an end to silly mistakes.

© 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: