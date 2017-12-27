Grammar 101: Invite vs. Invitation

In this week’s instalment of his grammatical series Grammar 101, Australia’s most stylish Agony Uncle – Adrian Fernand – looks at the inexcusable confusion that arises in some quarters of the population between the words ‘invite’ and ‘invitation’.

It has crept into the vernacular with little scrutiny, however, ‘invite’ and ‘invitation’ are two entirely different words. Sure, it’s an abbreviation, but if someone were to send us a wedding ‘invite’ —or worse—print it on the front of the card, quite frankly we wouldn’t go and would send a dictionary as a wedding gift. And might we add, if it’s an exclusive invitation, only expect one person to arrive. Like this post to alert your haphazard Facebook friends to their erroneous ways and see an end to silly mistakes.

