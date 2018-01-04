Grammar 101: Compliment vs. Complement

Adrian Fernand – Australia’s most stylish Agony Uncle and commentator on etiquette and social protocol – continues his tongue-firmly-in-cheek Grammar 101 series to help those finding it difficult to distinguish between paying something a compliment and what suits it…

Keeping favour and being favourable mightn’t seem all that different from each other, but it’s just one letter that separates both. Something might suit another thing, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that you should tell it so. Confused? In today’s Grammar 101, we clear up the difference between politesse and accompaniment in a handy and easy-to-remember diagram.

Click here to leave a comment on his blog or to like this post

Adrian Fernand welcomes you to nominate words requiring clarification or ask a question for the Agony Uncle.

