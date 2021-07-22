Goan Style French Beans

Tender french beans stir fried in simple spices to prepare crunchy spicy side dish.

Ingredients:

240 grams / 8 oz french beans

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/4 teaspoon chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon ajwain seeds

1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice

1 clove garlic sliced thinly

1 tablespoon olive oil

Method:

1. Top and tail the beans, wash and cut them into 2 in pieces (original recipe kept beans long)

2. In a pan add the oil , when hot add mustard seeds and wait for them to splutter, add the ajwain seeds and sauté for 30 seconds to release flavour, next add garlic and saute.(Take care not to burn ajwain or garlic)

3. Add the beans and sauté for 5 minutes.

4. Add the salt, turmeric, chilli powder and coriander powder and stir fry beans for 5 more minutes till beans are tender but still retaining the crunch.

5. Add the vinegar or lemon juice(I added lemon juice) and mix thoroughly.

6. Transfer to serving dish and serve as side dish with hot rotis.