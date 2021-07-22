City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Goan Style French Beans

Goan Style French Beans

  By | | ,

Tender french beans stir fried in simple spices to prepare crunchy spicy side dish.

Ingredients:

240 grams / 8 oz  french beans
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon turmeric
1/2 teaspoon coriander powder
1/4 teaspoon chilli powder
1/2 teaspoon ajwain seeds
1 tablespoon vinegar  or lemon juice
1 clove garlic sliced thinly
1 tablespoon olive oil

Method:

1. Top and tail the beans, wash  and cut them into 2 in pieces (original recipe kept beans long)
2. In a pan add the oil , when hot add mustard seeds and wait for them to splutter, add the ajwain seeds and sauté for 30 seconds to release flavour, next add garlic and saute.(Take care not to burn ajwain or garlic)
3. Add the beans and sauté for 5 minutes.
4. Add the salt, turmeric, chilli powder and coriander powder and stir fry beans for 5 more minutes till beans are tender but still retaining the crunch.
5. Add the vinegar or lemon juice(I added lemon juice) and mix thoroughly.
6. Transfer to serving dish and serve as side dish with hot rotis.

© 2021, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

Related articles:

Hot Sandwiches with a Difference
Cucumber Raita

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
Tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.