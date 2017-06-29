Gluten Free Snacks Your Kids Will Love!

Parents are always watching their children’s diets. We watch their calories, make sure they limit their sugar and fat intake and provide healthy foods that are nutritious. Today’s parents have added gluten to the list of things they do not want their child to consume.

In the past, unless you had an illness like Celiac Disease or were gluten-sensitive, this was not even considered. In fact, many people did not even know what gluten was until it became a popular diet choice for celebrities in recent years.

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley, and triticale. It is a cross-protein found in grain that acts like a glue to hold dough together. If you suffer from certain illnesses or are gluten sensitive it causes discomfort, bloating, belly pain, diarrhea, and fatigue. This is a serious and life-altering problem as it affects your health every day.

Since many celebrities have been singing the praises of gluten-free diets, people are becoming more aware of the issue. Dieters who have reached for the gluten-free plan claim to feel better, have more energy, and overall feeling of good health. But the challenge is searching for gluten-free snacks that we and our kids will love. Pre-packaged gluten-free snacks are not always the best choice. You must consider the sugar and salt content and the nutritional value of the food. Below you will find some healthy options.

Homemade Honey Tiny Teddies

Kids love tiny teddies by the handful or dipped in ice cold milk. There is nothing better than this snack baked up in your own kitchen with fresh honey. They are easy to make and easy to take along anywhere. Keep a few baggies full in your purse or car to protect your child from a hunger meltdown between meals.

Yummy Cucumber Sandwiches

Cucumber slices add so much delicious crunch in this gluten free veggie sandwich. This recipe calls for provolone, avocado, tomato, onion, sprouts and lettuce. Slice them into mini sandwiches for a healthy gluten free snack and feel free to customize with hummus, lean meats, and your favorite veggies.

PB&J Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

Nothing is more frustrating to a kid than not being to eat things other kids enjoy on a regular basis. The bars are great for breakfast or an on the go snack and they taste great. To make them gluten-free you will exchange the bread for gluten-free oatmeal. If your kid has a peanut allergy, you can substitute almond butter. Always have some of these around and you will never be caught empty handed with a hungry child at your feet.

Strawberry-Banana Oatmeal Muffins

Make a gooey, chunky, delicious batter by throwing fresh strawberries, bananas, and gluten-free oatmeal in a blender. These bake up to muffins that even gluten eaters will beg for. They are easy, fast, vitamin packed, and great for breakfast, snack time, or dessert. A little extra bonus – they are vegan!

Gluten-Free Candy

Okay, sometimes your kids will have friends over who are not used to eating clean and non-processed food. It could be your kids special event, and it would be important for you that they have a good time, and not worry if their friends are dismissing the food you laid on the table.. Maybe a party, or a sleepover or maybe a holiday surprise.

At this point, you need to pick the lesser harm by any means, so you also need to pick your battles. What you could do to your food table is add a little bowl of gluten-free candy. It will keep the table colourful, but it won’t steal the show. And, even if the kids get their hands on it, there won’t be too much of it to harm them.

