Girl About Town: Majorca

I have just returned from a trip abroad. Working in PR and Marketing = very stressful so was lucky to have 2 weeks off.

I recently holiday’d with the folks/family to a most delightful resort called Camp de Mar in Majorca for the second year running. Yes Majorca the home of Magaluf and Palma Nova. There is nothing at all wrong with these resorts: but I’m just not interested anymore (and am probably too old) I now prefer a more subdued way of life…

The H10 Hotel in Camp de Mar had all that. The only way I can describe it as a little peace of heaven where you completely forget any troubles…You just escape into another world and can even get away with not having your mobile on. The resort is so small, you will not have access to a nightclub or loud bars – apart from the large ‘Benidorm’ style hotel next door with 500 rooms (luckily a large bridge separates us and it’s really quite far far away)

The H10 is actually known as a ’boutique’ Hotel with only 100 bedrooms. The location could not be any more perfect. It has the most gorgeous outlook onto the beach: all the bedrooms face the swimming pool and sandy pictoresque beach which I could have mistaken for a Thai beach. It really reminded me of small beaches such as Ko Phi Phi or Ko Tao (seriously) the sea is warm and crystal clear with that turquoise/green tone and fish swim around. The swimming was a joy from early morning 7 am swims throughout the day. There is a wonderful seafood Restaurant – the Illeta Restaurant which can only be accessed via a small wooden footbridge or by boat. All the fish is caught locally in Port D’Andratx so it is literally the freshest fish from Sea Bass to Bream.

The Hotel also has a super gym/spa and rooftop balcony where we spent a great deal of time. It is known as the ‘chill out’ area – very Ibiza style (another place I frequented in my younger age) the main Restaurant has outdoors seating as does the bar – all overlooking the sea. It is truly a resort I would return to for a third time.

Trips wise I would recommend doing an organised trip (only if you can face it) Saying that I always promise this will be the final time I do an escorted trip but always get roped into going on them. It is just so convenient to be picked up and taken to places. But every time we have a tourist scrum to get onto the coach/train/lunch – and a fight of the nationalities. There were no fewer than 8 different nationalities on our bus so you can imagine the effort of the poor tour guide. It was also a full day trip for 10 hours. However the trip was beautiful and I would do it again.

We took the coach from Palma via the mountains to Sa Colobra which looks like another Thai Island to Soller followed by a tram and train back to Palma. Very pretty indeed but exhausting!

Otherwise just wander around the resort. There is a photograph from 1962 in the bar of the beach resort. To this day it still looks the same. I have been assured this resort will remain as it is – despite the large ‘Benidorm’ style Thompson hotel nearby (it’s a long way from this boutique hotel).

