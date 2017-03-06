Get Yourself Fit for the Summer!
You know it! Spring is near and as soon as you get used to the warm weather again summer will be in front of your door! Now is the time to get fit and go running outside and go to the gym. If you haven’t got a membership yet, now is the time to join!
Cambridge offers many places that will help you get in shape for the summer! The renowned clubs David LLoyd and LA Fitness offer trial memberships and have something on offer for everyone.
About Sebastian Müller
Sebastian Müller was born and raised in Leipzig/Germany and moved to England as an adolescent. He is a trained research chemist and geneticist and is currently working as a postdoctoral researcher at the Institut Curie in Paris/ France working in cancer research. He obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge and is still actively involved at the university today. He is fluent in English, German and French and has many fortés and interests including science, philosophy, linguistics, history, competitive sports such as rowing, fitness and nutrition. He is a freelance writer also drawing from his experience as an author in peer-reviewed scientific journals. "I love writing and putting my thoughts down on paper. The written word to me is one of the most powerful ways of conveying thoughts and initiating discussions."
