Garlic Rolls with Sesame and Coriander

I had these rolls at a friends place and couldn’t resist asking her for the recipe. I followed her recipe mostly but as my aim this year is to have more leisure time – I used a store bought bread mix with yeast to save time. Hope that you will try out my version and let me know how the rolls turned out. Try out these rolls instead of plain rolls next time you have soup.

Ingredients for 8 Rolls:

Cooking time 20 minutes but requires preparation.

500 grams ready mixed bread flour ( Easily available at all supermarkets)

2-3 tablespoons of olive oil

350 mls of warm water

2 tablespoons of sesame seeds

For the Garlic butter:

50 grams of butter

3-4 cloves of finely grated garlic

a small bunch of fresh coriander

Method:

1. Add a tablespoon of Olive oil to the Bread mix with 350 mls of warm water.

2. Knead until you get a smooth dough.

(Please follow the recipe on the bread mix packet)

3. Transfer the dough into a clean dish and cover with a dish cloth. Allow it to rise for 40-45 minutes. The dough will double its initial size.

4. Whilst the dough is rising make the garlic spread : Mix the butter and the finely grated garlic to it. Add some coriander to the mixture and keep it at room temperature.

5. After 45 minutes, mix the bread dough so that the air is knocked out.

6. Divide the dough into 2 portions.

7. Roll out the first portion dough into a square of about half inch thick.

8. Spread the garlic spread on the rolled out dough.

9. Roll in the rectangle dough to form a cylinder shape (Similar to a swiss roll).

10. Divide the roll into two equal parts.

11. Now divide the 2 halves into 2 again giving you four pieces.

12. Place the rolls with the cut side up in the greased cake tin.

13. Repeat the same procedure for the remaining dough. Or you can add sesame seeds to make a different variety. Sometimes – I have also added jalapeños or sun dried tomatoes at this stage to give the bread an interesting taste.

14. Apply any remaining garlic butter to the rolls and sprinkle some sesame seeds .

15. Cover the rolls for a further 20 minutes. The rolls will raise again.

16. Cook the rolls at a temperature of 180 degrees C.

17. Bake the rolls for 20 – 25 minutes.

18 . The aroma of garlic bread will fill your kitchen and I promise you that you will fall in love with the rolls.

19. These rolls taste great on their own or with hot soup.

