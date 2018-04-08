Gardening on a Budget

Gardening has become a low priority in the current tough economic climate. Recent research shows that a staggering 47% of us spent nothing at all on our outdoor areas in 2010. Some people have saved money by going from green to grey – covering their gardens in concrete or decking to cut down on the expense of planting. However, there are plenty of ways to cut the cost of gardening and still have a beautiful garden you can enjoy. Here are our top tips to help you keep digging your garden without digging into your pockets.

10 Top Tips To Save Money When Gardening

1. Plan where you want to put things in your garden

2. Make a list before shopping at the garden centre

3. Plant permanents rather than annuals that need replacing each year

4. Take cuttings

5. Buy plants after they’ve flowered when they’re cheaper

6. Buy younger plants as they are cheaper than more mature specimens

7. Sow from seed which requires patience but is less expensive than buying trays of seedlings

8. Buy seeds from discount stores like Lidl, Poundland, Wilkinson

9. Car boot sales are great for cheap plants and tools

10. Make your own compost

Finally, a good way to cut costs when gardening is to make a friend of a fellow gardener. That way, you can swap your unwanted seeds and plants for those you like and profit from bulk buy discounts when purchasing supplies and plants for both your gardens.

