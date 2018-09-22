Fun Festive Fashion

Pull your tents out as the summer festivals have finally arrived. It’s all about getting us fashionable festies together to share our qualities with the rest of the world. We don’t want to feel out of place, but we do want to catch the superlative kind of attention. Luckily our high street shops have pulled a great deal weight off our shoulders by creating their festival collection.

It is evident aztec prints were truly created for festivals with daring bold colours which allows you to be seen from miles away, and the unique patterns available in various styles. However, it is becoming more common that people are wearing it as their casual outfit. Indeed there is no fault in wearing aztec print as festivals are unpremeditated however the real flare is spicing it up with a more safari, African styled look. It still brings that exotic distinctive excellence that aztec-styled clothing brings, yet looks somewhat fresher.

DIY

It may seem inevitable that you may find someone who so happens to have the same outfit as you, but being unique and knowing what best suits you is what takes you a step further. Tie dye has the “it” factor painted all over it right now, and what better time to show your originality than by tie dying your own shorts. It may sound like a lot of work, however you are saving money and expressing your creativity. Just You Tube the style you want to pursue and the rest is all up to you. It is better to use white short,s as you can create various shades. You can even cut up your own shorts with jeans you feel are no use to you anymore- creating the messy, rebellious but effortless look.

For those rough days

A rain check is necessary this summer as it is showing unpredictable weather, so we must be pro-active because no rain is going to bring us down. Fashionable raincoats are available at a great price. In New Look they’re just £19.99! The floral print rain coat available in New Look brings that jolly festival vibe, keeping you and others in a good mood. However, if you do want to keep it simple, the Khaki coloured parka is your best option, it is not too dull as it glossesnwith edginess. Wellingtons are great for treading during bad weather. They don’t necessarily have to be knee length but they need to serve its purpose and be stylish. The maria bow style wellies show just that for just £15.99 from the online store, daisy street.

